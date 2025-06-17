End the politicized disputes over public institution appointments

The ruling Democratic Party is ramping up efforts to remove public institution heads appointed under the previous administration. On June 13, Rep. Shin Hyun-young proposed a revision to the Act on the Management of Public Institutions that would allow the government to dismiss executives whose views significantly diverge from the current administration’s policy philosophy — even if their terms are not yet up. Democratic Party Supreme Council member Jeon Hyun-hee echoed this in a recent broadcast interview, saying public institution leaders whose values differ from those of the current government should “make a voluntary decision.”Critics have pointed out the irony of Jeon’s statement, given that she completed her full three-year term as chair of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission despite friction with the Yoon Suk Yeol administration. That experience has led some to call her remarks a case of “double standards.” More broadly, the ruling party’s attempt to force out officials through new legislation — despite holding both legislative and executive power — raises concerns about overreach. Retroactively applying such laws to current officeholders could even invite constitutional challenges.Still, there is a legitimate argument that governments need aligned personnel to effectively pursue their policy agendas. Every new administration wants to fill key posts with figures who share its vision. Political appointments also serve to reward loyal supporters. But this must be balanced against the principle of institutional continuity. Public institution heads and executives, whose terms are protected by law, cannot be arbitrarily replaced.The core issue is that term limits, originally introduced to ensure managerial independence and public accountability, have become shields for what critics call “burrowed-in” appointments. Outgoing administrations often dispatch loyalists to public institutions during their final months in office, only for those officials to face pressure to resign once a new government takes power. During the Moon Jae-in administration, such pressure led to the criminal prosecution of at least one cabinet minister. These repeated cycles of political tug-of-war over public institution appointments undermine governance and efficiency.Public institutions play a central role in delivering essential services and managing infrastructure. For these organizations to function effectively, alignment with the government's overall policy direction is important.It is time for a practical solution that puts an end to these recurring disputes. One option would be to align the terms of public institution heads with the presidential term, excluding key posts requiring strict political neutrality, such as audit or financial oversight roles. Another would be to mandate term expirations shortly after the end of a presidency. Korea could also consider creating its own version of the U.S. “Plum Book,” a registry of politically appointed positions that turn over with a new administration. This would bring clarity and transparency.The opposition raised similar concerns about public appointments during the previous administration, so this moment offers an opportunity for bipartisan reform. Rather than forcing resignations, the ruling party should seek consensus and engage the opposition to establish a fair, sustainable framework.It is time to move past the spectacle of appointment battles every time power changes hands.