New floor leaders must show a different kind of politics

With the Democratic Party (DP) electing Rep. Kim Byung-kee as its new floor leader on June 13, followed by the People Power Party (PPP) naming Rep. Song Eon-seok to the same role on June 16, both parties have now formed their new legislative leadership. These appointments carry significant weight, as they will steer the National Assembly during the first year of President Lee Jae-myung’s term — typically the most powerful phase of Korea’s single-term five-year presidency. It is during this time that major reform bills are usually introduced and passed.Kim, a three-term lawmaker from Seoul’s Dongjak A District, made clear during his candidacy that he intends to pursue rapid and firm reforms in the judiciary, prosecution and media sectors, describing the first year as a critical window for change. While it is natural for the ruling party’s floor leader to support the administration’s agenda, blindly pushing through bills on a timeline dictated by the presidential office would undermine legislative independence. The ruling party must not serve as a branch of the top office. President Lee did not win over 50 percent of the vote. The new floor leader must also listen to the half of the electorate that did not support him.Despite the DP's majority, sustainable governance will require cooperation with the opposition. History offers a cautionary tale: During the first half of the 21st National Assembly, the DP’s aggressive passage of laws such as the controversial “three rental laws” and the “prosecution reform act” under the Moon Jae-in administration fueled public backlash and contributed to the loss of the presidency. With several contentious bills — such as revisions to the Commercial Act, the Yellow Envelope Bill, and the Grain Management Act — still pending, Kim should prioritize serious negotiations with the opposition.For the PPP, checking government power is an important duty, but it must not default to blind opposition. Constructive criticism and practical alternatives are needed. Song, a three-term lawmaker representing Gimcheon, should embrace a pragmatic approach that prioritizes people’s livelihoods, even if it means working with the ruling party. Voters no longer want an opposition that merely fights; they seek competence and solutions. After losing power through the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, the PPP must now clearly distinguish itself from that legacy — something Song should take seriously.Korea faces layered challenges, including low birthrates, an aging population, declining export competitiveness, a shortage of quality jobs, real estate-driven wealth concentration, regional disparities and an expanding North Korean nuclear threat. If the DP and PPP do not commit to cooperation and prioritize economic and social stability, the political system itself may face collapse.Fortunately, both Kim and Song bring extensive public sector experience, which may help build constructive dialogue. In these uncertain times, it is vital that the two floor leaders pursue responsible, cooperative politics that place the public interest first.