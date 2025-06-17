Lee Joon-hwan wins bronze medal again at World Judo Championships after overcoming injury setback
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 15:40
Lee Joon-hwan of Pohang City Hall returned from injury to secure a bronze medal for the third consecutive year at the World Judo Championships on Monday.
Lee beat Uzbekistan’s Arslonbek Tojiev in the men’s 81-kilogram bronze medal match at the 2025 World Judo Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Tojiev scored two waza-aris to win by ippon, despite giving up the first yuko of the match. Lee leveled the score with a kosoto-gari before executing a left-side seoi-nage to finish the match.
With the win, Lee claimed his third straight bronze at the World Championships, following previous podium finishes in 2023 and 2024.
The World Judo Championships is considered the sport’s most prestigious event after the Olympics.
Lee also won a bronze in the same weight class at the Paris Olympics last year.
“Lee’s bronze is more valuable than a gold medal,” said men’s national team head coach Hwang Hee-tae. “It served as a wake-up call before next year’s Asian Games.”
Lee suffered a dislocated toe just five days before departing for Hungary.
He dislocated the pinkie toe on his left foot and had to be rushed to the hospital during training. He was unable to walk without assistance and used support devices during recovery.
For several days, he stopped judo training entirely and focused only on upper-body strength work. A dislocation typically takes about three weeks to heal.
But Lee returned to the mat in just one week.
“I was surprised when he said he was going to train again after a week,” said Seok Jung-soo, head coach of Pohang City Hall. “Joon-hwan had such a strong desire to win gold at the World Championships. That kind of willpower makes this bronze even more meaningful.”
Lee said during a phone interview with the JoongAng Ilbo that he had to endure pain when competing.
"I got the bone back in place, but every time I tried to plant my foot for a technique, the toe pain was intense," Lee said. "Without the injury, I would’ve stood at the very top of the podium.”
He still drew positives from the experience.
“I tried hard to get into good condition despite the difficult situation,” he said. “I missed my goal of a gold medal, but I gained confidence and belief in my judo.
“I completely identified my weaknesses through this tournament. I realized my techniques and strategy have been overexposed. I need to reorganize my approach and play with more composure. I won’t make the same mistakes at the Asian Games or the Olympics.”
Over in the women’s contest, not a single Korean judoka won a medal.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)