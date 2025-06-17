 Amazon announces four-day Prime Day discount event
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Amazon announces four-day Prime Day discount event

Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 14:38
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company's logistics center in Boves, France, Oct. 6, 2021 [REUTERS/YONHAP]

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company's logistics center in Boves, France, Oct. 6, 2021 [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Amazon.com's annual Prime Day sales event is scheduled for July 8 through July 11, expanding to four days from two days compared to last year, the company announced on Tuesday.
 
“We're extending it to four days because our members have told us they just need more time to shop the deals,” Jamil Ghani, Amazon vice president of worldwide prime, told Reuters.
 

Related Article

Amazon's expanding Prime Day comes as U.S. shoppers and retailers face uncertainty on how tariffs will impact prices and product availability, said Rob Garf, senior vice president of strategy and insights at retail marketing firm Cordial.
 
U.S. shoppers spent $14.2 billion, up 11% year-over-year, during Amazon's July 2024 Prime Day event, according to Adobe Analytics. The e-commerce giant often faces competing sales events from Walmart, Target and, now, ByteDance's TikTok Shop, which are trying to lure shoppers into spending early on back-to-school and back-to-college merchandise including personal electronics, apparel and home goods.
 
The online retailer wants to entice younger shoppers to sign up for its subscription service Prime, by offering discounted memberships for people between the ages of 18 and 24 and other perks. Prime subscriptions typically cost $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

Reuters
tags Amazon Sales

More in World

Trump says his G7 summit departure has 'nothing to do with' Israel-Iran ceasefire

40 hours of violence and fear as gunman stalks Minnesota politicians

Amazon announces four-day Prime Day discount event

Gold rises as Israel-Iran fighting, Trump's evacuation call spark demand

Israel orders 300,000 people in Tehran to evacuate while Trump issues ominous warning

Related Stories

Amazon launches first Kuiper internet satellites, taking on Starlink

KT to supply Microsoft with $450M in network infrastructure for AI partnership

Actor Kim Ji-hoon lands first U.S. role in Amazon's 'Butterfly'

New thinking brings new possibilities as Hyundai officially sells cars on Amazon

Focused on ‘the final 100 yards,’ Amazon is developing smart glasses for delivery drivers

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)