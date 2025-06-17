Flights with evacuees from Israel arrive in Slovakia and Czech Republic

Flights carrying evacuees from Israel have arrived in Slovakia and the Czech Republic amid the conflict between Iran and Israel, authorities said on Tuesday, making these countries among the first to get their citizens out of the Middle East.Slovak authorities said that the first evacuation flight with 73 people, including 25 Slovak tourists and five family members of Slovak diplomats working in Tel Aviv, arrived in the capital of Bratislava late Monday.Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar said Slovakia had also helped bring citizens of other countries to Europe, including 15 Poles, 14 Czechs, nine Austrians, two Slovenians and one citizen each of Estonia, Spain and Malaysia."Our partners are contacting us and we are preparing another flight on Tuesday, which should include citizens of the Slovak Republic, as well as citizens of the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary, Latvia and France," Blanar said.Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Slovakia had helped evacuate seven Hungarians.Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said that a flight with 66 people left Israel had landed near Prague.Poland said on Monday that it was organizing the evacuation of around 200 of its citizens from Israel via Jordan.Reuters