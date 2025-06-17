 Gold rises as Israel-Iran fighting, Trump's evacuation call spark demand
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Gold rises as Israel-Iran fighting, Trump's evacuation call spark demand

Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 13:13
A worker lays out one kilogram gold cast bars with 99.99 percent purity ready for sale at the ABC Refinery in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, April 30. [AP/YONHAP]

A worker lays out one kilogram gold cast bars with 99.99 percent purity ready for sale at the ABC Refinery in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, April 30. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Gold rebounded on Tuesday as heightened geopolitical uncertainty stemming from Israel-Iran fighting and U.S. President Donald Trump's call to evacuate Tehran led investors to seek safe-haven assets.
 
Spot gold rose 0.4 percent at $3,396.67 an ounce, as of 0239 GMT, after dropping more than 1 percent on Monday.
 

Related Article

 
U.S. gold futures were steady at $3,416.30.
 
"Market sentiment continues to swing between escalation and de-escalation regarding events in the Middle East, and these back-and-forth sentiment shifts are what is driving the gold price's moves either side of the $3400 level," KCM Trade Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer said.
 
The fifth consecutive day of fighting between Israel and Iran saw Israel strike Iran's state broadcaster on Monday, while the head of the UN nuclear watchdog reported extensive damage to Iran's largest uranium enrichment facility.
 
Trump, returning early from the Group of 7 summit in Canada Monday night, urged Iranians to evacuate Tehran, citing the country's rejection of a nuclear weapons development curb deal.
 
Reports also indicated that Trump had requested the national security council to remain prepared in the situation room.
 
Gold is considered a safe-haven asset during times of geopolitical and economic uncertainty.
 
"There is enough prevailing uncertainty surrounding both tariff wars and actual wars to buttress the gold price and keep it within sight of a potential return to $3,500," Waterer said.
 
Investors are also looking forward to the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting scheduled to start later in the day, with a decision on Wednesday.
 
The Fed is expected to hold rates steady, but the focus yet again will be on the path its chair, Jerome Powell, charts out for future rate cuts. Traders are currently pricing in two cuts by this year-end.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver was up 0.3 percent at $36.41 per ounce, platinum rose 0.6 percent to $1,251.20, while palladium edged up 0.2 percent to $1,031.68.

Reuters
tags GOLD

More in World

Trump says his G7 summit departure has 'nothing to do with' Israel-Iran ceasefire

40 hours of violence and fear as gunman stalks Minnesota politicians

Amazon announces four-day Prime Day discount event

Gold rises as Israel-Iran fighting, Trump's evacuation call spark demand

Israel orders 300,000 people in Tehran to evacuate while Trump issues ominous warning

Related Stories

Doesn’t always glitter

Dollar decline: Gold prices surge to record high as dollar loses momentum

Gold rush

Gold rush

As gold price climbs, Koreans hit pawn shops with scrap and trinkets
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)