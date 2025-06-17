Trump says his G7 summit departure has 'nothing to do with' Israel-Iran ceasefire
Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 15:02
Donald Trump said on Monday that his early departure from the Group of Seven (G7) summit has "nothing to do with" working on a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, refuting comments by French President Emmanuel Macron, who said the U.S. president made a ceasefire proposal.
Macron "mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a 'cease fire' between Israel and Iran," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday as he left the G7 summit in Canada to return to Washington.
