 UAE coast guard evacuates 24 people from oil tanker crash east of Strait of Hormuz
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

UAE coast guard evacuates 24 people from oil tanker crash east of Strait of Hormuz

Published: 17 Jun. 2025, 17:49 Updated: 17 Jun. 2025, 18:14
This handout natural-colour image acquired with MODIS on NASA's Terra satellite taken on Feb. 5, shows the Gulf of Oman and the Makran region, center, in southern Iran and southwestern Pakistan, and the Strait of Hormuz, left, and the northern coast of Oman. [AP/YONHAP]

This handout natural-colour image acquired with MODIS on NASA's Terra satellite taken on Feb. 5, shows the Gulf of Oman and the Makran region, center, in southern Iran and southwestern Pakistan, and the Strait of Hormuz, left, and the northern coast of Oman. [AP/YONHAP]

 
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said its coast guard evacuated 24 people from an oil tanker Tuesday after a collision between two ships just east of the world’s most critical oil chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz.
 
The crude oil tanker, Adalynn, was bound for Egypt’s Suez Canal when the crash in the Gulf of Oman happened. NASA FIRMS satellite data showed heat signatures in the area early morning.
 

Related Article

The UAE said it deployed its coast guard’s search and rescue boats to the site, 24 nautical miles off the country's coast, and that the crew was evacuated to the port of Khor Fakkan.
 
British maritime security firm Ambrey had earlier said that the incident was not security-related, as the days-long conflict between Israel and Iran, which is just across the Strait of Hormuz from neighboring Oman, continued to unfold.
 
The strait is the strategic maritime entryway to the Persian Gulf and sees about a fifth of the world’s oil pass through it, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. In 2024, an average of 20 million barrels of oil traveled through it daily.
 
After Israel launched airstrikes against Iran on June 13, worry mounted over whether the Islamic Republic might block the waterway.
 
Maritime ship experts say shipowners are increasingly wary of using the waterway, with some ships having tightened security and others canceling routes there. As the Israel-Iran warfare intensified over the weekend, hundreds of ships in the strait saw spotty navigation signals and had to rely more on radar, though it wasn’t immediately clear what caused Tuesday’s incident.
 
The Financial Times reported Friday that the world’s largest publicly listed oil tanker company, Frontline, said it would turn down new contracts to sail into the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz after the Israel-Iran conflict broke out.
 
Meanwhile, oil prices continued to climb as U.S. futures were lower Tuesday morning after Israel’s military issued an evacuation warning to 330,000 people in Iran’s capital, Tehran.
 
Tuesday's rescue came less than two weeks after the UAE coast guard airlifted an injured man from an oil tanker to an Emirati hospital. 

AP
tags UAE Hormuz Oil tanker Iran Israel

More in World

Black boxes under analysis for cause of Air India crash that killed 270

Swiss village evacuated over threat of rockslide

Flights with evacuees from Israel arrive in Slovakia and Czech Republic

UAE coast guard evacuates 24 people from oil tanker crash east of Strait of Hormuz

Foreign Ministry recommends Koreans depart Iran with Level 3 travel alert

Related Stories

Israel-Iran conflict sends oil prices soaring, risking global inflationary pressure

Korean companies brace for shock as oil prices rise over Israel-Iran conflict

South Korean gov't to strengthen monitoring of economic fallout in wake of Iran's attack on Israel

Oil jumps more than 7% as Israel strikes Iran, rattling investors

19 sailors held by Iran to be sprung, captain held
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)