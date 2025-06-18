Mirae Asset's U.S. ETF subsidiary launches first AI-based product
Mirae Asset Global Investments’ U.S. ETF subsidiary Global X and AI specialist corporation Wealthspot have launched the company’s first AI-based product, an exchange-traded fund (ETF), the Korean asset manager announced Wednesday.
Dubbed the Global X Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GXIG), the product selects and invests in stocks with investment appeal based on analysis by an AI model. The ETF composes an investment portfolio classified by sector, credit trading and maturity based on the reference index Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond Index.
The U.S. corporate bond market is large in size and has abundant liquidity, and institutional investors are at the center of price formation, making it suitable for applying AI models.
However, AI model-based management strategies have not yet become widespread in the ETF market, making the GXIG fit to serve as a new turning point and a “killer product” in the market, according to Mirae Asset.
The GXIG utilizes a complex model to select investment targets. The first model is a factor investment model based on traditional and systematic principles. It selects high-quality corporate bonds based on fundamental financial analysis and macroeconomic environments accumulated over decades, just like selecting high-quality stocks.
The second model utilizes AI to suggest complex interactions and new investment perspectives that traditional investment models have not yet been able to identify. The AI models available to GXIG are designed so that technology and algorithms can identify the relationships between key variables and learn the context on their own.
“Mirae Asset Global Investments has focused on developing competitive products that will bring about innovation in the market that never existed before, and in particular, we have thoroughly prepared in the global market for several years to lead the AI finance business,” said Lee Jun-yong, vice chairman of Mirae Asset Global Investments.
“We expect that GXIG will not only bring about new changes in the ETF market based on the AI model and the experience and know-how of the asset management team, but will also serve as an important stepping stone for Mirae Asset’s AI business to take a leap forward,” said Lee.
