‘그림자 해킹’으로 침투… 중국발 사이버 위협, 한국 취약점 노린다
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 10:29
How China-linked ‘stealth hackers’ target Korea’s digital weak points
‘그림자 해킹’으로 침투… 중국발 사이버 위협, 한국 취약점 노린다
Korea JoongAng Daily 4면
Friday-Sunday, June 13-15, 2025
Korea is increasingly becoming a target of a new type of sophisticated cyberespionage that aims to take advantage of the nation’s high internet dependence, weak security and entanglement with China's industrial supply chains.
sophisticated: 고도화된
take advantage of: ~을/를 노리다/ 이득을 취하다
entanglement: 얽힘, 복잡한 관계
한국이 고도화된 사이버 스파이의 표적이 되는 일이 증가하고 있다. 사이버 스파이는 한국의 높은 인터넷 의존도, 취약한 보안, 그리고 중국과 얽힌 산업공급망을 노린다.
The emerging tactic, often called “quiet hacking,” differs from traditional ransomware-style attacks that aim for immediate disruption or large-scale data theft. They are believed to have long-term strategic objectives, which may range from information warfare and industrial espionage to broader cyberwarfare campaigns.
differ from: ~와/과 다르다
disruption: 피해, 붕괴
be believed to: ~한 것으로 보인다
요즘 떠오르고 있는 이 공격은 흔히 ‘조용한 해킹’이라고 불리며, 기존의 랜섬웨어처럼 즉각적인 피해를 입히거나 대규모 데이터를 탈취하는 것과는 다르다. 대신 정보전, 산업 스파이 활동, 또는 광범위한 사이버 전쟁 등에 쓰기 위한 장기적이고 전략적인 목적을 지닌 것으로 보인다.
The threat materialized in the recent massive hacking of SK Telecom, wherein a hacking group, allegedly backed by China, covertly infiltrated its server for three years silently to ultimately expose the data of 26 million subscribers.
materialized: 실현되다, 드러나다
covertly: 몰래
infiltrate: 침투하다
이 위협은 최근 SK텔레콤 대규모 해킹 사건에서 실제로 드러났다. 중국과 연관이 있다고 알려진 해킹 그룹이 무려 3년 간 서버에 몰래 침투해 결국 가입자 2600만명의 정보를 유출했다.
Beyond the SK Telecom breach, attempts at this form of hacking have been widespread across Korean systems, orchestrated by advanced persistent threat groups, skilled actors operated by nation states or state-sponsored groups believed to be linked with China, according to a study jointly conducted by the National Intelligence Service’s National Cyber Security Center and AhnLab.
orchestrated by: ~이/가 조율한
SK텔레콤 유출 사례 외에도 이 같은 해킹은 한국 내 여러 시스템을 대상으로 광범위하게 시도되고 있다. 국가정보원의 국가사이버안보센터와 안랩이 공동으로 수행한 조사에 따르면, 이런 공격은 고도화된 지속적 위협(APT) 그룹이 조율해 진행된다. 이들은 중국 혹은 중국 정부의 재원을 쓰는 그룹과 관련된 조직인 것으로 추정된다.
The report said a group called TA-ShadowCricket has quietly been maintaining control of 2,000 compromised systems worldwide for more than a decade, which includes 457 located in Korea. Korea ranked second among all affected countries after China, with 895. It was followed by India’s 98, Vietnam’s 94, Taiwan’s 44, Germany’s 38, Indonesia’s 37, Thailand’s 31 and the United States’ 25.
compromised: (개인정보 등이) 침해된, 감염된
followed by: ~의 뒤를 이어
보고서에 따르면 ‘티에이 섀도우크리켓’이라는 해커 그룹은 전 세계에서 감염된 시스템 2000개를 10년 넘게 조용히 장악해 왔으며, 이 중 457개가 한국에 있는 것으로 나타났다. 한국은 중국(895개)에 이어 두 번째로 많은 시스템이 피해를 봤다. 이어 인도(98개), 베트남(94개), 대만(44개), 독일(38개), 인도네시아(37개), 태국(31개), 미국(25개) 순이었다.
“The compromised IP addresses were found to be integrated into a botnet, granting the attackers remote access and the ability to issue arbitrary commands to infected systems,” Lee Myeong-su, team leader of A-FIRST at AhnLab, who worked on the analytic report, told the Korea JoongAng Daily, adding that most of the affected computers were from private companies.
integrated into: ~에 통합되다
arbitrary: 임의의
보고서 작성에 참여한 안랩 이명수 에이퍼스트팀장은 코리아중앙데일리에 “감염된 IP는 봇넷에 통합돼 공격자가 원격으로 접근하거나 임의 명령을 내릴 수 있는 상태였다”고 말했다. 그에 따르면 피해를 입은 컴퓨터 대부분은 민간 기업에서 쓰는 것들이었다.
The report also said the system was “accessed and controlled via Remote Desktop Protocol, with a portion of these connections traced back to IP addresses located in China,” suggesting that the “attacker has been leveraging infrastructure within China as a primary foothold for building and operating their hacking network.”
보고서는 또 시스템이 “원격 데스크톱 프로토콜로 접속해 제어됐으며, 이 중 일부는 중국 소재 IP에서 접속한 것”이라고 밝혔다. 이는 “공격자가 중국 내 인프라를 주요 거점으로 활용해 해킹 조직을 구축하고 운영하고 있음”을 추정케 한다 .
WRITTEN BY SARAH CHEA AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected], [email protected]]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)