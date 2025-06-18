[단독] GV80 하이브리드 내년 9월 양산 확정…제네시스의 전략 수정
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 06:00
- SARAH CHEA
제네시스의 ‘효자 삼총사’, GV80·G80·G70의 하이브리드 모델 양산 일정이 정해졌다. 첫 주자는 GV80. 내년 9월 하이브리드 양산이 시작될 전망이다. 제네시스는 세계적 전기차 캐즘(chasm·첨단 기술 적용 제품의 일시적 수요 정체)에 따라 2025년부터 모든 신차를 전기차로 출시한다는 ‘완전 전동화 브랜드’ 전략을 철회하고, 하이브리드로 수요를 우선 방어하는 쪽으로 방향을 틀었다.
17일 자동차 업계의 한 관계자는 “제네시스의 첫 하이브리드 모델이 될 GV80은 내년 9월 울산에서 양산을 시작한다”며 이에 따라 “하이브리드를 포함한 GV80 2세대 완전 변경 신차 출시는 2028년으로 미뤄졌다”고 말했다.
제네시스 하이브리드 개발에 정통한 또 다른 관계자는 “이어지는 제네시스 하이브리드 주자는 G80으로, 내년 12월 양산할 것”이라면서 “GV70의 하이브리드는 2027년 3월 나올 것으로 보인다”고 밝혔다.
제네시스는 전동화 전략 속도 조절을 위해 신차 공백기에 하이브리드를 투입하면서 실적을 방어할 것으로 보인다. 지난해 현대차의 하이브리드 차량 판매 실적은 전년 대비 35% 상승한 50만 9343대를 기록했다. 이는 현대차 전체 판매량의 12%에 달한다. 반면 같은 기간 전기차 판매는 21만 8500대가 팔려 전년 대비 23% 줄었다.
GV80·G80·G70 등이 하이브리드 적용 선두주자로 결정된 것은 제네시스가 가장 많이 팔리는 해외시장인(전체의 약 30%) 미국을 염두에 둔 것으로 보인다. 큰 차량을 선호하는 미국에서 3개 차종은 지난해 총 5만 8376대가 팔리면서 전체 미국 판매량의 약 78%를 차지했다. 이중 GV70(2만 9920대)이 가장 많이 팔린 모델이었고, GV80(2만 4301대), G80(4155대)이 뒤를 이었다.
현대차그룹 차량 개발 담당 만프레드 하러 부사장은 지난 10일 제네시스 공식 홈페이지를 통해 “전기차 캐즘은 지금 자동차 산업 전체가 마주한 현실로, 흐름에 대응하고 혁신으로 돌파구를 마련하는 것 외에는 방법이 없다”면서 “이런 상황에서 무작정 전기차만 고집할 수 없다”고 밝혔다. 그는 이어 제네시스 하이브리드 모델 시험 주행 소식을 알렸다.
하러 부사장은 제네시스가 100% 전동화 브랜드라는 과감한 목표를 세웠지만, 전기차를 이용할 준비가 안된 소비자를 위해 “하이브리드나 주행거리 연장형 전기차(EREV)와 같은 실질적인 선택지를 제공하려 한다”고 설명했다.
호세 무뇨스 현대차 최고경영자도 지난 9일 미국 오토모티브뉴스와 인터뷰에서 2030년까지 하이브리드 모델을 2배 늘린다는 계획을 다시 한번 강조했다.
현대차의 1호 EREV는 내년 12월 양산을 앞두고 있는 북미형 GV70이다. 미국 조지아 현대차 전용 전기차 공장인 현대차그룹 메타 플랜트 아메리카(HMGMA)에서 생산될 가능성이 높다. 하이브리드와 전기차의 중간 단계로 불리는 EREV는 엔진이 전기를 생산해 배터리를 충전하고 이를 통해 차량을 구동하는 방식이다. 하이브리드처럼 엔진과 전기모터를 모두 갖췄지만, 엔진은 오직 전력 공급을 위한 발전기 역할만 한다는 점에서 차이가 있다. 현대차가 향후 개발할 EREV의 배터리 충전 주행거리는 900km 이상이 될 전망이다.
전기차 캐즘에 따라 완성차 업계는 EV 로드맵을 수정 중이다. 제너럴모터스(GM)는 이미 연간 전기차 40만대 생산 목표를 포기하고, 예고했던 전기차 출시도 연기했다. 대신 2027년까지 플러그인 하이브리드 모델을 재출시한다고 발표했다. 포드 역시 전기 SUV 출시 계획을 백지화하고 하이브리드 모델에 집중하기로 했다. 포르쉐, 메르세데스-벤츠, 렉서스, BMW와 같은 프리미엄 자동차 제조사도 계획을 일부 수정하고 하이브리드 기술 개발에 투자를 집중하고 있다.
Genesis, a luxury vehicle brand under Hyundai Motor, will start mass production of the Genesis GV80 Hybrid, its first-ever hybrid, in September 2026, followed by the GV70 in March 2027.
The move comes as the brand pivots to hybrids in the face of EV lag after failing to achieve its original pledge to become an all-electric brand by 2025.
It also echoes similar decisions by rival automakers, like General Motors (GM), Lexus, Mercedes-Benz and BMW, who put a strategic focus on hybrids while postponing EV plans.
“The production of the GV80 hybrid will start in September 2026 in Ulsan, while the fully revamped GV80 hybrid is slated for the second half of 2028,” a source familiar with the matter told the Korea JoongAng Daily.
The source did not specify the market launch, but considering the mass production schedules, the release could be set for as early as the end of 2026.
Another insider who is engaged in the project also noted that the next hybrid will be the G80, for which mass production is planned for next December.
“Followed by the G80, the hybrid version of the GV70 will start production in March 2027,” the source told the Korea JoongAng Daily.
Genesis’ push for hybrids comes as EV sales lose momentum while demand for hybrids continues to rise. As of 2024, Hyundai sold 509,343 hybrid vehicles last year, a year-over-year increase of roughly 35 percent, accounting for 12 percent of its total sales. During the same period, EV sales slid 23 percent to 218,500 units.
Genesis has selected the GV80, G80 and GV70 as its first three hybrid models, a strategic decision given that their larger size aligns with U.S. consumer preferences and their strong sales in the U.S. market.
Genesis had sold 229,532 cars in the U.S. market as of last year, making up a 32.7 percent share and placing the country as the automaker's largest foreign market.
The three strategic models accounted for 58,376 of those units, almost 78 percent of the premium brand’s total U.S. sales. The GV70 was the No. 1 model with 29,920 units sold. The GV80 ranked second with 24,301 units sold, and the G80 sold 4,155 units.
“Completely transforming or transferring to EVs is taking longer than expected. We cannot push so hard and bring only EVs to the market. It was a bold goal from us years ago, but we must adjust and face the reality of differences in our customers — that not every customer is ready to go there,” said Manfred Harrer, head of the Genesis & Performance Development Tech Unit at Hyundai Motor.
“We will soon offer a larger variety of new EV cars and updated or new Genesis models with modern propulsion lineups, like the hybrid I mentioned already, or even alternative technologies like the EREV [extended range electric vehicle].”
José Muñoz, the CEO of Hyundai Motor, also reaffirmed his commitment to doubling the number of hybrid models by 2030 during a recent interview with Automotive News.
In addition, the GV70 for North America is expected to include an EREV, with mass production slated for December 2026.
An EREV uses an electric motor with a petrol engine that serves only to power the battery. The hybrid is designed to provide a longer driving range than traditional electric cars — in Hyundai's case, more than 900 kilometers (560 miles) on a single charge.
GM has already revised its EV sales targets, delayed production plans and confirmed the return of plug-in hybrid models by 2027.
Ford Motor scrapped its planned launch of electric SUV as a part of its streamlining strategy last year and declared a renewed focus on hybrid models.
Other luxury brands like Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus and BMW have also pledged to invest in hybrid vehicles.
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
