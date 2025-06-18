Exclusive: Genesis to produce GV80 hybrid next September, signaling pivot as EVs lag
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 06:00
-
- SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Genesis, a luxury vehicle brand under Hyundai Motor, will start mass production of the Genesis GV80 Hybrid, its first-ever hybrid, in September 2026, followed by the GV70 in March 2027.
The move comes as the brand pivots to hybrids in the face of EV lag after failing to achieve its original pledge to become an all-electric brand by 2025.
It also echoes similar decisions by rival automakers, like General Motors (GM), Lexus, Mercedes-Benz and BMW, who put a strategic focus on hybrids while postponing EV plans.
“The production of the GV80 hybrid will start in September 2026 in Ulsan, while the fully revamped GV80 hybrid is slated for the second half of 2028,” a source familiar with the matter told the Korea JoongAng Daily.
The source did not specify the market launch, but considering the mass production schedules, the release could be set for as early as the end of 2026.
Another insider who is engaged in the project also noted that the next hybrid will be the G80, for which mass production is planned for next December.
“Followed by the G80, the hybrid version of the GV70 will start production in March 2027,” the source told the Korea JoongAng Daily.
Genesis’ push for hybrids comes as EV sales lose momentum while demand for hybrids continues to rise. As of 2024, Hyundai sold 509,343 hybrid vehicles last year, a year-over-year increase of roughly 35 percent, accounting for 12 percent of its total sales. During the same period, EV sales slid 23 percent to 218,500 units.
Genesis has selected the GV80, G80 and GV70 as its first three hybrid models, a strategic decision given that their larger size aligns with U.S. consumer preferences and their strong sales in the U.S. market.
Genesis had sold 229,532 cars in the U.S. market as of last year, making up a 32.7 percent share and placing the country as the automaker's largest foreign market.
The three strategic models accounted for 58,376 of those units, almost 78 percent of the premium brand’s total U.S. sales. The GV70 was the No. 1 model with 29,920 units sold. The GV80 ranked second with 24,301 units sold, and the G80 sold 4,155 units.
“Completely transforming or transferring to EVs is taking longer than expected. We cannot push so hard and bring only EVs to the market. It was a bold goal from us years ago, but we must adjust and face the reality of differences in our customers — that not every customer is ready to go there,” said Manfred Harrer, head of the Genesis & Performance Development Tech Unit at Hyundai Motor.
“We will soon offer a larger variety of new EV cars and updated or new Genesis models with modern propulsion lineups, like the hybrid I mentioned already, or even alternative technologies like the EREV [extended range electric vehicle].”
José Muñoz, the CEO of Hyundai Motor, also reaffirmed his commitment to doubling the number of hybrid models by 2030 during a recent interview with Automotive News.
In addition, the GV70 for North America is expected to include an EREV, with mass production slated for December 2026.
An EREV uses an electric motor with a petrol engine that serves only to power the battery. The hybrid is designed to provide a longer driving range than traditional electric cars — in Hyundai's case, more than 900 kilometers (560 miles) on a single charge.
GM has already revised its EV sales targets, delayed production plans and confirmed the return of plug-in hybrid models by 2027.
Ford Motor scrapped its planned launch of electric SUV as a part of its streamlining strategy last year and declared a renewed focus on hybrid models.
Other luxury brands like Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus and BMW have also pledged to invest in hybrid vehicles.
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)