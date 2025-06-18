K-campus helps foreigners bank through new Woori partnership
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 16:41
- LEE TAE-HEE
K-campus has locked in a partnership with Woori Bank to co-develop marketing material for Korea's foreign population.
Korea JoongAng Daily's platform for international students will collaborate with the Korean bank on joint marketing campaigns and surveys, the two announced Wednesday.
K-campus aims to improve foreigners' access to financial information under the newly signed memorandum of understanding.
K-campus offers news, university information and course reviews in English for students studying in Korea as well as 1,500 reviews written by international students.
Woori Bank has also been trying to offer more content for foreign customers through its Woori Won Global application.
Although primarily a mobile banking app, users can also watch online Topik lectures and apply for departure guarantee insurance through Woori WON Global.
"We decided to partner with K-campus to more closely communicate with foreign customers and to create financial services that help those customers in their daily lives," said a spokesperson for Woori Bank. "We will continue to lower the language and information barrier that foreigners living in Korea experience and provide various customized content and services to establish ourselves as a trustworthy financial partner."
