 Naver shares surge 18% on AI policy optimism
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Naver shares surge 18% on AI policy optimism

Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 17:54 Updated: 18 Jun. 2025, 19:06
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Naver's headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi [NEWS1]

Naver's headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi [NEWS1]

 
Shares of Naver soared almost 18 percent on Wednesday after JP Morgan raised its target price on expectations that the tech firm will benefit from the new Lee Jae Myung administration's AI policies, while maintaining an overweight rating.
 
Naver, listed on the main Kospi bourse, closed at a 52-week high of 243,500 won ($177), up 17.92 percent from the previous trading session. It also hit a 52-week intraday high of 244,500 won.
 

Related Article

JP Morgan had earlier raised Naver's target price to 270,000 won from the previous 250,000 won on projections that the tech firm will profit from President Lee's pledges to develop Korea's AI production capabilities, a concept increasingly referred to as sovereign AI.
 
The president's plans include establishing a 100 trillion won fund backed by private and public capital to strengthen the country's AI infrastructure, such as securing GPUs essential for data centers. On Sunday, he appointed Ha Jung-woo, head of the Future AI Center at Naver, as presidential secretary for AI policy, a newly minted position.
 
JP Morgan said investor sentiment was buoyed by Ha's appointment amid the government's prioritization of data center construction and computing infrastructure acquisition.
 
Naver has a "superior" position in Korea's AI market, which would make them invaluable to the government's sovereign AI project, the report said.
 
While the New York-based investment bank said it was too early to evaluate the economic benefits of the government's AI policy, Naver was expected to nevertheless capitalize in the AI and cloud market.
 
Investors were also mollified by Naver’s denial that it was hacked. Naver clarified Tuesday that the data on Smart Store sellers was public information, not stolen, after reports emerged that the data was being traded on the dark web. 
 
Ha Jung-woo, head of the Future AI Center at Naver, attends a briefing at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on June 15. President Lee Jae Myung appointed Ha as presidential secretary for AI policy. [NEWS1]

Ha Jung-woo, head of the Future AI Center at Naver, attends a briefing at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on June 15. President Lee Jae Myung appointed Ha as presidential secretary for AI policy. [NEWS1]

 
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Science and ICT presented a plan outlining the investment of more than 16 trillion won into Korea's AI infrastructure over the next five years to the presidential committee for state affairs on Wednesday.
 
The plan includes purchasing 50,000 GPUs, constructing AI data centers, establishing clusters that aggregate and connect AI training data from the private and public, increasing investments in AI research and development and creating AI innovation hubs.
 
Blue-chip IT shares soared as investors were fueled by AI optimism.
 
Kakao, the operator of Korea's most-used messenger app, jumped 6.56 percent, software company Douzone Bizon rose 12.13 percent and NHN gained 6.56 percent.
 
Shares of game firms, closely tied to AI advancements, rose too. NCsoft added 8.73 percent, Kakao Games gained 5.73 percent and Netmarble rose 5.61 percent.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Naver stocks shares market AI

More in Industry

Asiana offers to discount up to 10,000 miles on international award tickets

Samsung Biologics sees big things ahead with spin-off, CDMO momentum and new anti-cancer drugs

K-campus helps foreigners bank through new Woori partnership

Family feud in K-beauty giant Kolmar gets even uglier as founder sues son over corporate control

SK Biopharma inks MOU with PhnyX Lab to create AI-powered drug development framework

Related Stories

Korean shares, won on the downswing after U.S. credit downgrade

Korea's financial markets to close on June 3 for presidential election public holiday

Kospi inches up on back of U.S.-China trade agreement

Kospi tanks 1.22% on overnight losses on Wall Street

Kospi slides 1.21% as Washington blocks Nvidia exports to China
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)