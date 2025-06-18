 SK Biopharma inks MOU with PhnyX Lab to creat AI-powered drug development framework
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

SK Biopharma inks MOU with PhnyX Lab to creat AI-powered drug development framework

Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 14:54
Yoo Chang-ho, head of strategy at SK Biopharmaceuticals, left, and Bae Min-seok, CEO of PhnyX Lab, pose for a commemorative photo marking the signing of a memorandum of understanding on AI-based drug development at the SK Biopharmaceuticals booth during BIO USA 2025 on June 17. [SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS]

Yoo Chang-ho, head of strategy at SK Biopharmaceuticals, left, and Bae Min-seok, CEO of PhnyX Lab, pose for a commemorative photo marking the signing of a memorandum of understanding on AI-based drug development at the SK Biopharmaceuticals booth during BIO USA 2025 on June 17. [SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS]

 
SK Biopharmaceuticals signed a memorandum of understanding with PhnyX Lab, a U.S.-based AI startup backed by SK Networks, to establish an AI-powered drug development framework.
 
Under the agreement announced on Wednesday, the two companies will jointly develop a customized solution designed to automate tasks such as literature searches, data analysis and document drafting for the development of novel drugs based on PhnyX Lab’s generative AI platform Cheiron.
 

Related Article

The collaboration will focus on using AI to automate documentation needed to advance clinical trials, a move that SK Biopharmaceuticals calls an “AI transformation” of the drug development pipeline.
 
Cheiron integrates and analyzes both internal and external academic data to automate the development process, according to SK Biopharmaceuticals. It also utilizes official databases from major regulatory bodies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, as well as the Medical Subject Headings taxonomy.
 
The agreement was signed at the SK Biopharmaceuticals booth on the sidelines of the BIO USA 2025 in Boston.
 
SK Biopharmaceuticals has already adopted AI technology in early-stage drug development through its proprietary AI platform, Huble, to analyze disease-causing genes and proteins and identify drug candidates.
 
“The pharmaceutical and biotech industries face challenges in the digital transformation due to their complex workflows and stringent regulations,” said PhnyX Lab CEO Bae Min-seok. “This partnership proves that generative AI solutions can be effectively applied in the field to enhance both efficiency and accuracy in pharmaceutical operations.”
 
“AI is no longer optional but a core component in drug development,” said Lee Dong-hoon, CEO of SK Biopharmaceuticals. “By collaborating with PhnyX Lab, we aim to strengthen AI integration throughout the drug development life cycle and boost our competitiveness in the global market.”

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags SK Biopharmaceuticals PhnyX Lab

More in Industry

K-campus helps foreigners bank through new Woori partnership

Family feud in K-beauty giant Kolmar gets even uglier as founder sues son over corporate control

SK Biopharma inks MOU with PhnyX Lab to creat AI-powered drug development framework

Yes24 to offer 5,000 won vouchers over ransomware attack

'Strong synergies': IDT Biologika expands SK bioscience's global reach into new projects

Related Stories

SK Biopharmaceuticals crushes consensus with $70 million net

SK Biopharm rides high with epilepsy drug

SK Biopharmaceuticals falls as SK Holdings sells shares

[INTERVIEW] SK Biopharm made it to the black but doesn't want to play it safe

[NEWS IN FOCUS] Are we looking at an SK Biopharm bubble?
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)