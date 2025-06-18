SK Biopharma inks MOU with PhnyX Lab to creat AI-powered drug development framework
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 14:54
SK Biopharmaceuticals signed a memorandum of understanding with PhnyX Lab, a U.S.-based AI startup backed by SK Networks, to establish an AI-powered drug development framework.
Under the agreement announced on Wednesday, the two companies will jointly develop a customized solution designed to automate tasks such as literature searches, data analysis and document drafting for the development of novel drugs based on PhnyX Lab’s generative AI platform Cheiron.
The collaboration will focus on using AI to automate documentation needed to advance clinical trials, a move that SK Biopharmaceuticals calls an “AI transformation” of the drug development pipeline.
Cheiron integrates and analyzes both internal and external academic data to automate the development process, according to SK Biopharmaceuticals. It also utilizes official databases from major regulatory bodies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, as well as the Medical Subject Headings taxonomy.
The agreement was signed at the SK Biopharmaceuticals booth on the sidelines of the BIO USA 2025 in Boston.
SK Biopharmaceuticals has already adopted AI technology in early-stage drug development through its proprietary AI platform, Huble, to analyze disease-causing genes and proteins and identify drug candidates.
“The pharmaceutical and biotech industries face challenges in the digital transformation due to their complex workflows and stringent regulations,” said PhnyX Lab CEO Bae Min-seok. “This partnership proves that generative AI solutions can be effectively applied in the field to enhance both efficiency and accuracy in pharmaceutical operations.”
“AI is no longer optional but a core component in drug development,” said Lee Dong-hoon, CEO of SK Biopharmaceuticals. “By collaborating with PhnyX Lab, we aim to strengthen AI integration throughout the drug development life cycle and boost our competitiveness in the global market.”
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)