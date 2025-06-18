'Strong synergies': IDT Biologika expands SK bioscience's global reach into new projects
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 12:57
LEE JAE-LIM
BOSTON — SK bioscience’s acquisition of German contract manufacturer IDT Biologika last year was a strategic play to globalize its drug manufacturing footprint and tap into the company's century-old client base.
Since the deal, the Korean vaccine maker has moved quickly to overhaul IDT’s leadership, most notably appointing industry veteran Federico Pollano as chief commercial officer in March.
Pollano, a biologist by training, brings over 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry with expertise spanning contract manufacturing operations, clinical research, licensing and merger and acquisitions. His résumé includes senior posts at global players such as GSK, Ratiopharm, Polpharma Biologics and Rentschler Biopharma.
Pollano sees IDT’s future role as focusing on advancing SK bioscience’s pipeline into new modalities, including gene and cell therapies, as well as next-generation cell culture and microbial platforms.
“I believe this partnership will generate strong synergies,” Pollano said in a roundtable with Korean media at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center on Tuesday. “In particular, we expect strong support from SK bioscience in vaccine development projects we are planning. By combining our production capabilities with the strengths SK bioscience brings to the table, I’m confident the two companies can collaborate not only in drug substance development, but also in the final production of drug products.”
The acquisition also significantly contributed to boosting SK bioscience’s revenue, as IDT’s earnings were consolidated into its financial statements, which helped to dilute losses from declining post-Covid-19 vaccine sales. While first quarter revenue for this year grew nearly sevenfold to 154.6 billion won ($112.6 million), it still resulted in an operating loss. However, the loss figure narrowed in comparison to the year before, from 28.1 billion won to 15.1 billion won.
Pollano confirmed that orders from existing clients have surged for the first quarter.
“We’re [also] using these relationships to identify and attract new customers and projects,” he said. Last month, the German company outlined plans to surpass 410 billion won in full-year revenue this year and return to operating profitability.
“We’re definitely on track [to reach our target],” Pollano said. “Our main strategy is to relaunch our end-to-end solutions — offering the full range needed for biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing, including vaccines. We’re actively promoting these solutions to the market to fully utilize our platforms and capacities.”
Pollano is also focused on expanding through new projects and clients, with a particular emphasis on global big pharma as part of IDT’s push to meet this year’s revenue target. He believes his experience across major pharmaceutical companies enables him to better anticipate client needs and deliver customized solutions.
“When I joined IDT, I saw a clear focus on simplicity and efficiency in bringing products to market. That, in turn, drives more business. It’s always been one of IDT’s strongest assets: decades of experience in biopharmaceuticals and vaccines.”
He also sees current geopolitical tensions between the United States and China as a strategic opening for European manufacturers like IDT.
“As companies look to secure and stabilize their supply chains, we’re seeing increased interest in European contract manufacturers,” he said. “We’re closely monitoring these developments and positioning ourselves accordingly.”
