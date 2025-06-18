Science Ministry answers President Lee's call for AI service accessible to all
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 18:42 Updated: 18 Jun. 2025, 19:05
The Ministry of Science and ICT has proposed supporting President Lee Jae Myung’s campaign pledge to launch an AI service accessible to all citizens.
The ministry also plans to expand the budget for basic, grassroots research and development (R&D) to 5 percent of total national spending. These proposals were reported to the Presidential Commission on Policy Planning, which is responsible for drafting the Lee administration’s five-year state agenda.
The commission convened at the Sejong Convention Center on Wednesday to hear reports from various ministries, including the Science Ministry, on pressing issues and plans for implementing campaign pledges.
The ministry outlined its vision for transforming Korea into one of the top three global AI powers, which includes expanding AI computing infrastructure, enacting subordinate regulations under the Basic AI Act and developing general-purpose AI models.
The government will also reconsider how to proceed with the National AI Computing Center project, which failed to attract bidders twice. Options include easing the requirements to encourage private sector participation or scrapping the current plan entirely and coming up with a new one.
Drafting subordinate legislation such as enforcement decrees under the Basic AI Act is also in the works. Because the AI industry is still in its early stages, the government intends to prioritize promotion over regulation and develop a flexible policy framework. The need to establish a dedicated AI policy office within the ministry to oversee and support major AI initiatives was also discussed.
The ministry also proposed a plan to fulfill President Lee’s campaign pledge by encouraging the launch of an AI service that all citizens can use, based on a domestically developed AI model. However, some voiced concern that a government-led rollout of a free AI service might discourage investment from private companies.
“Big Tech companies already have highly advanced large language models and AI services,” said a source in the AI industry. “It's questionable whether it makes sense to launch a government-led initiative now.”
The proposal to increase R&D spending to 5 percent of total national expenditure aims to restore the research ecosystem, which was weakened after cuts were made by the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration. In particular, the so-called "grassroots basic research sector" — which refers to basic sciences that became a point of contention after a reduction in the number of research projects — would be restored to around 15,000 projects next year.
Other measures included in the report are abolishing the preliminary feasibility study system for R&D, addressing issues arising from Korea’s designation as a sensitive country by the United States and working to lift that designation through strengthened cooperation with the U.S.
Not all of the Science Ministry’s proposals will be adopted as official state initiatives, however.
“We will proceed with discussions based on the materials submitted by each ministry,” said the commission spokesperson Jo Seoung-lae. “The reports are not finalized — each item may be revised, supplemented or discarded.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KANG KWANG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)