Missed opportunity for Korea-U.S. summit highlights need for swift visit to Washington (KOR)

A scheduled first summit between President Lee Jae-myung and U.S. President Donald Trump was unexpectedly canceled after Trump abruptly returned to the United States during the Group of 7 (G7) summit in Canada. President Lee, who had planned for bilateral talks on June 17, was left without the opportunity to address pressing trade and security issues.The Korean government had hoped the summit would mark a turning point in addressing key trade disputes and security cooperation. National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac noted that such cancellations are not uncommon during multilateral summits, and that Washington had communicated its regrets. Still, the optics are puzzling. Before departing, Trump met with the leaders of Canada, Britain and Japan, focusing heavily on trade.President Lee, en route to Canada, had expressed determination to ensure that Korea would not be placed at a disadvantage in tariff negotiations. Yet with the U.S. tariff exemption set to expire on July 8, Seoul must now postpone urgent discussions.There remains a chance for the first Lee-Trump summit to take place at the NATO summit in the Netherlands on June 24 and 25. However, uncertainty surrounds Trump’s attendance, and the Korean presidential office is also weighing whether to participate. Given Trump’s preference for top-down diplomacy based on personal rapport, it is advisable for President Lee to attend if Trump confirms his participation.Even if the meeting does not occur at NATO, it is crucial for President Lee to visit Washington soon to address major diplomatic, security, and trade concerns. Trump already extended an invitation during a phone call on June 6. Seoul is reportedly working with U.S. counterparts to schedule a visit in July.Recent precedent suggests urgency is important. Former President Moon Jae-in met Trump in Washington just 52 days after taking office. Former President Yoon Suk Yeol held a summit with then-President Joe Biden just ten days after his inauguration, thanks to Biden’s early visit to Seoul. To lay the groundwork, a visit to Washington by Wi or the dispatch of a special envoy should be actively considered.While the missed summit is regrettable, the G7 still offers a vital platform for President Lee to engage with other world leaders. In an era defined by the return of U.S. economic nationalism, closer coordination with key global partners could become an essential asset for the Lee administration. In particular, Lee’s scheduled meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on June 17 provides an opportunity to take a practical step forward on Korea-Japan relations as the two countries mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic normalization.이재명 대통령과 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령의 첫 만남이 무산됐다. 캐나다에서 열리는 주요 7개국(G7) 정상회의에 참석한 이 대통령은 당초 17일(현지시간) 트럼프 대통령과 첫 한·미 정상회담을 할 예정이었다. 그러나 트럼프 대통령이 갑자기 귀국하는 바람에 성사되지 못했다.트럼프 대통령과의 첫 만남을 통해 통상 협상과 안보 이슈 논의에서 전기가 마련되길 기대했던 정부로선 아쉬움이 남을 수밖에 없게 됐다. 외교적 결례 논란에 대해 위성락 국가안보실장은 “다자회의를 계기로 한 정상회담에는 이런 일이 간간이 있고, 미국 측으로부터 양해를 구하는 연락이 왔다”고 설명했다. 하지만 트럼프 대통령이 귀국 전까지 캐나다, 영국, 일본 정상과 만나 통상 이슈 등을 집중적으로 논의했다는 점에서 석연치 않은 면도 있다.이 대통령은 캐나다로 가는 전용기 안에서 대미 관세 협상과 관련해 “최소한 다른 국가에 비해 더 불리한 상황에 처하지 않도록 하는 것이 중요한 과제”라며 의욕을 보였다. 그런데 7월 8일 미국의 상호관세 유예 종료를 앞두고 한·미 간 통상 현안을 풀 기회를 다음으로 미뤄야 하는 상황이 됐다.이제 트럼프 대통령과의 첫 회동은 24~25일 네덜란드에서 열리는 나토 정상회의에서 이뤄질 수 있다. 다만, 현재 트럼프 대통령의 참석이 불투명한 데다 우리 대통령실도 참석 여부를 저울질하고 있다. ‘톱다운 외교’를 선호하는 트럼프 대통령이 참석할 경우 이 대통령도 참석해 양국 정상의 첫 만남을 성사시킬 필요가 있다. 이런 다자회의 계기가 아니더라도 이른 시일 내에 이 대통령이 방미해 한·미 간 굵직굵직한 외교·안보·통상 현안의 물줄기를 잡는 것이 긴요하다. 트럼프 대통령은 이미 지난 6일 첫 통화에서 이 대통령을 초청했다. 현재 정부는 7월 중 방미를 목표로 미국 측과 일정을 조율 중인 것으로 알려졌다. 앞서 전임 대통령 탄핵 이후 취임한 문재인 전 대통령은 52일 만에 워싱턴에서 트럼프 대통령과 정상회담을 했다. 윤석열 전 대통령은 취임 열흘 만에 조 바이든 당시 대통령이 방한하면서 역대 가장 빠른 한·미 정상회담이 성사됐다. 이와 관련해 사전 조율을 위한 위 실장의 방미나 대미 특사 파견도 적극적으로 검토할 필요가 있다.아쉽게 한·미 정상회담은 무산됐지만 이번 G7 정상회의를 활용해 가급적 많은 주요국 정상과의 상견례 외교를 진행할 필요가 있다. 트럼프 2.0 시대를 맞아 주요국과의 공조 강화가 이재명 정부의 외교 자산이 될 수 있기 때문이다. 특히 17일로 확정된 이시바 시게루 일본 총리와의 첫 회담에서 수교 60주년을 맞아 과거를 직시하되 미래를 지향하는 실용외교의 첫걸음을 잘 떼길 바란다.