ADOR hopes court's rejection of appeal will bring NewJeans back 'where they belong'
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 16:04
ADOR, the agency behind girl group NewJeans, voiced hope Wednesday for the group’s return to its management after the Seoul High Court rejected an appeal from the members challenging an injunction that bars them from pursuing solo activities.
“The appellate court reaffirmed that ADOR remains the official agency of NewJeans,” the company said Wednesday. “We hope this decision will provide the opportunity for the members to return to where they belong — as NewJeans.”
“We deeply appreciate the court’s judgment and plan to do our utmost to support NewJeans, which marks its third anniversary next month, so it can reach new heights,” added ADOR.
On Tuesday, the Seoul High Court dismissed an appeal filed by the five members of NewJeans against a previous court injunction barring them from signing independent endorsement deals and engaging in solo activities.
The dispute began in November last year when the five members claimed to have terminated their exclusive contracts with ADOR, a label under HYBE, citing breaches of contract and began individual activities.
In January, ADOR filed a motion for an injunction against the members to prevent them from signing separate advertising deals, which the court granted. In March, the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of ADOR, stating, “There is insufficient evidence that ADOR violated key obligations under the exclusive contract or that the trust between the parties had irrevocably broken down.”
The members filed an objection to the ruling, which was dismissed in April. They then appealed to the high court, which also rejected the appeal this week.
In a related ruling last month, the court approved ADOR’s request for indirect compulsory execution, stating that each member must pay 1 billion won ($729,370) to the agency per violation if they engage in independent activities without ADOR’s prior consent.
The first trial of the main lawsuit, in which ADOR seeks confirmation of the validity of the exclusive contracts, is currently ongoing.
