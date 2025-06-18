 B-Wave Entertainment aims to forge new music trends
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

B-Wave Entertainment aims to forge new music trends

Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 20:50
B-Wave Entertainment logo [B-WAVE ENTERTAINMENT]

B-Wave Entertainment logo [B-WAVE ENTERTAINMENT]

 
A new K-pop company named B-Wave Entertainment has been established with the aim of leading a new wave of music in the Korean entertainment scene. 
 
Koo Bon-young, former chief producer at K-pop agencies FNC Entertainment and RBW, announced the launch of his new company on Wednesday.
 

Related Article

 
“With extensive experience and insight in the K-pop industry, B-Wave aims to take a leading role in nurturing and managing artists as well as in production,” said Koo.
 
“We will expand our business into various areas including concerts, albums and content production.”
 
B-Wave was founded with funding from the Middle East and Singapore-based Innocus Global Group, headed by Ricky Ow, former head of Warner Asia. Ow expressed his plans to develop entertainment ventures in collaboration with Beatro, a major light stick manufacturer, and DNAble, a virtual artist studio under Innocus' portfolio of companies, according to B-Wave Entertainment.
 
“Rather than simply following trends, we aim to create new musical trends,” said Koo. “Leveraging our proven talent and industry network, we will build a presence in the global music market.”

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags K-pop Korea FNC RBW

More in K-pop

B-Wave Entertainment aims to forge new music trends

The Boyz' agency boots member Ju Hak-nyeon

Getting very up close and personal with Cha Eun-woo — through a VR concert film

ADOR hopes court's rejection of appeal will bring NewJeans back 'where they belong'

Court grants Jennie injunction against book by man claiming to be her father

Related Stories

K-pop agencies introduce upcoming boy bands

OneUs takes the U.S.

FNC Entertainment to hold auditions in 12 cities around the world

K-pop film project 'P1H: A New World Begins' to premiere in October

FNC Entertainment to hold auditions in Thailand and Singapore
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)