B-Wave Entertainment aims to forge new music trends
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 20:50
- YOON SO-YEON
A new K-pop company named B-Wave Entertainment has been established with the aim of leading a new wave of music in the Korean entertainment scene.
Koo Bon-young, former chief producer at K-pop agencies FNC Entertainment and RBW, announced the launch of his new company on Wednesday.
“With extensive experience and insight in the K-pop industry, B-Wave aims to take a leading role in nurturing and managing artists as well as in production,” said Koo.
“We will expand our business into various areas including concerts, albums and content production.”
B-Wave was founded with funding from the Middle East and Singapore-based Innocus Global Group, headed by Ricky Ow, former head of Warner Asia. Ow expressed his plans to develop entertainment ventures in collaboration with Beatro, a major light stick manufacturer, and DNAble, a virtual artist studio under Innocus' portfolio of companies, according to B-Wave Entertainment.
“Rather than simply following trends, we aim to create new musical trends,” said Koo. “Leveraging our proven talent and industry network, we will build a presence in the global music market.”
