DAY6 to make big-screen debut with cinematic road movie ‘6DAYS’
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 11:27
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Rock band DAY6 will make its big-screen debut this August with “6DAYS,” a cinematic road movie that follows the band over six days in Los Angeles.
The story-driven film reflects on youth, friendship and the group’s 10-year journey.
Produced by MBC and Dejong Film and distributed by CJ 4Dplex and CGV Icecon, the film blends narrative storytelling with live performances, busking scenes and personal reflections.
More than a typical concert film, “6DAYS” unfolds as a scripted road trip, capturing members Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon as they commemorate the band’s 10th anniversary while navigating unexpected encounters and emotions in a foreign land.
The movie features a curated playlist of DAY6’s music, including newly arranged acoustic versions tailored for theatrical sound systems.
The band’s busking scenes and candid conversations are expected to give fans a deeper look into the members’ bond and creative process.
“6DAYS” will be released in standard 2D as well as in ScreenX, 4DX and Ultra 4DX formats.
DAY6 debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2015 and rose to fame with songs such as “Congratulations” (2015), “You Were Beautiful” (2017) and “Zombie” (2020).
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)