Plave holds showcase in Tokyo to celebrate release of Japanese single

Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 10:33
Virtual boy band Plave performs a showcase in Japan on June 17. [VLAST]

Virtual boy band Plave performs a showcase in Japan on June 17. [VLAST]

 
Virtual K-pop boy band Plave held a showcase on Tuesday evening in Tokyo to celebrate the release of its first Japanese triple single, titled “Kakurenbo.”
 
Plave opened the show by performing “Chroma Drift – Japanese Ver.,” a track from its new album.
 

The band members also had a talk session with Japanese comedy duo Trendy Angel, discussing topics such as its universe — the term used to describe K-pop bands' fictional background story to their theme — and the distinctive traits of creating and producing their own music.
 
Afterward, Plave delivered a live performance of another album song, “RIZZ – Japanese Ver." The band also took questions from the audience.
 
“We are planning an Asia tour in the second half of the year, and during the tour we will also perform in Japan,” said the band. “We are really excited to be able to hold our first solo concert in Japan.”
 
The band also mentioned that it wants to produce anime theme songs and rock music in the future and said, “We want to collaborate with famous artists, and there are so many activities we want to do.”
 
Plave performed covers of well‑known Japanese hit songs “Kirari” (2021) by Fujii Kaze, “Bansanka" (2023) by tuki and “Fukakoryoku” (2020) by Vaundy along with the boy band's Korean releases “The 6th Summer” (2023) and “Wait for You” (2023). It also performed its first Japanese original track and the lead song of the new album, “Kakurenbo (Hide and Seek)."
 
Plave is a five-member virtual boy band that debuted in 2023. It has been highlighted as a successful example of a virtual band by displaying the latest convergence of technology and entertainment.
 
Plave will embark on its first Asia tour titled “DASH: Quantum Leap,” beginning with a concert in KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, from Aug. 15 to 17, marking its first Asia tour two years after debut.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
