 Rosé’s 'APT.' becomes longest-running K-pop hit on Billboard Hot 100
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 09:43
Singers Rose and Bruno Mars in the Blackpink member's 2024 hit track ″APT.″ [THE BLACK LABEL]

Rosé of Blackpink has set a record with the longest-charting K-pop song on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart.
 
“APT.,” her 2024 hit collaboration with pop star Bruno Mars, ranked at No. 24 on the U.S. chart this week, marking its 34th consecutive week — the longest run ever for a K-pop song.
 

Until last week, Rosé was tied with BTS member Jimin, whose single “Who,” from his second solo album, held a 33-week streak on the chart.
 
“APT.” debuted at No. 8 on the Hot 100 and quickly made waves with its catchy melody and playful lyrics. It peaked at No. 3 in January, the highest-ever ranking for a K-pop solo artist.  
 
Rosé will reunite with her bandmates Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo for Blackpink’s upcoming “Deadline” world tour, which kicks off with two concerts in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on July 5 and 6.
 
This marks the group’s first full-stage reunion in a year and 10 months, since wrapping up the “Born Pink” world tour in September 2023.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
