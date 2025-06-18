SM rookie group Hearts2Hearts returns with new single 'Style'
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 11:18
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Four months after its debut, rookie girl group Hearts2Hearts is learning how to fill the stage with joy for fans.
"This is our first new song since our debut, and we're so excited and also giddy," said A-na, introducing the group's new single “Style,” which will be released on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
"We really thought long and hard about how we could make this worthwhile, especially because this is our first new project since debut," she continued. "We really believe that a lot of people will like it."
In contrast to the group’s debut song “The Chase,” released on Feb. 24, which showcased the mysterious and chic side of Hearts2Hearts, “Style” highlights a bright and quirky side of the group, according to Yuha.
"It carries Hearts2Hearts' iconic bright energy," she said. "Plus, it's perfect for the summer season. You'll be able to hear all our energy-filled vocals."
Hearts2Hearts is SM Entertainment's first rookie group to debut in a year since NCT Wish, which debuted last year, and the company’s first new girl group in five years since aespa.
The eight members are Ye-on, Stella, Yuha, Ian, A-na, Juun, Carmen and Jiwoo. Carmen is from Indonesia, while the rest of the members are Korean.
As the latest addition to a lineage of iconic girl groups from SM Entertainment, Hearts2Hearts draws influence from its predecessors, especially Girls’ Generation, f(x) and Red Velvet.
"We can't believe how much love we've already received and the amazing stages we've been on this year," said Jiwoo. "We feel a heavy sense of responsibility to keep getting better. We’ll continue showing new sides of Hearts2Hearts through a colorful variety of music."
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)