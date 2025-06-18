 Stray Kids releases 3rd Japanese EP 'Hollow'
Stray Kids releases 3rd Japanese EP 'Hollow'

Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 10:10
Stray Kids' third mini album group image [JYP]

Boy band Stray Kids released its third Japanese EP “Hollow” on Wednesday, marking its first EP in Japan in nearly three years since “Circus” (2022).
 
The album is composed of five entirely original Japanese tracks, a first since the group debuted in Japan in 2020.
 

Members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han — the in-team production trio of Stray Kids who go by the name 3RACHA — wrote and produced all five tracks, including the title track “Hollow.” 
 
The title track blends the English word “Hollow” and the Korean word “hollo,” meaning alone. 
 
Stray Kids prereleased the single and music video on June 11. The track topped several Japanese charts, including RecoChoku and iTunes, and ranked No. 1 on iTunes' overall song charts in eight countries, including Mexico, Sweden and Poland. 
 
The music video hit No. 1 on YouTube’s global trending chart and ranked high in countries such as the United States, Japan and Brazil, according to the band's agency JYP Entertainment.
 
The album’s second track “Parade” was selected as the theme song for the Japanese horror film “Body Search: The Last Night,” which opens Sept. 5. This marks the group’s first film soundtrack in Japan.
 
“I’m happy that the teaser and the song match well,” Bang Chan in a press release on Wednesday. “I think it helps build the world of the film. Please give ‘Parade’ a lot of love.”

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Stray Kids Hollow Japan

