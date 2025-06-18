The Boyz' agency boots member Ju Hak-nyeon on claims he met with former AV star in Tokyo
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 17:54 Updated: 18 Jun. 2025, 17:58
- LIM JEONG-WON
Ju Hak-nyeon is no longer a member of K-pop boy band The Boyz, and his exclusive contract with agency One Hundred Label has been terminated, the company announced Wednesday — just hours after reports surfaced alleging a meeting with former Japanese adult video star Kirara Asuka at a private bar in Tokyo.
“We immediately took action to suspend Ju’s activities after receiving information that he was recently involved in a personal issue, and took the time to closely check the facts,” One Hundred Label said in a press release Wednesday. While the agency did not confirm specific details, the announcement closely followed domestic media reports on the Tokyo incident.
“As a result, we took the seriousness of the matter into consideration, and clearly recognized that it is difficult to continue to trust Ju as an artist,” the agency said. “Accordingly, after sufficient discussion with the members of The Boyz, we have finalized Ju’s withdrawal from the band and termination of his exclusive contract.”
One Hundred Label had previously announced on Monday that Ju will take a break from activities for “personal reasons.”
“Please understand that this decision is an inevitable measure to protect the members of The Boyz and the band as a whole,” One Hundred Label added.
The agency further apologized to fans for “causing concern,” and promised to “repay fans with better news in the future.”
The Boyz, which debuted in December 2017, recently came under scrutiny following member Seonwoo’s alleged mistreatment of staff and dating rumors involving member Juyeon and actor Shin Si-a.
Seonwoo has since issued an apology, and the agency denied the dating rumors.
