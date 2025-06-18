Getting very up close and personal with Cha Eun-woo — through a VR concert film
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 16:34
-
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
[REVIEW]
Imagine being able to see your favorite celebrity so up close that you finally make eye contact, get shy and look away.
Well, that's no longer a figment of your imagination but almost a reality when watching the recent virtual reality (VR) concert film starring Cha Eun-woo.
Film "Cha Eun-woo VR Concert: Memories," featuring the singer and actor presented through VR technology, opened in theaters on Wednesday, and this reporter had the opportunity to experience it in advance.
Upon entering the venue, staff handed out white eye masks to wear under a VR headset to prevent any makeup smudging on the device. Each seat was equipped with a VR headset — the Meta Quest 3 — and a charging cable.
However, those concerns quickly faded once the headset was on.
With this reporter’s vision completely blocked out from the outside world, the focus naturally transitioned toward the up-close concert and the story unfolding on-screen.
During the film, Cha performs his solo tracks while weaving in moments of acting, creating a hybrid film that is both a concert and drama.
The experience isn’t completely passive either. From time to time, the audience is prompted to choose the props or settings by raising their hands in front of the headset, which displays options in the lens that can be chosen through gestures. Depending on the choices made, scenes vary slightly, offering a personalized touch.
One factor that made the VR concert film feel unique is that Cha doesn’t always appear directly in front of the viewer’s eyesight. Sometimes, he would walk into view from the side or stand outside the field of vision when looking straight ahead, making the viewers turn their heads according to the direction — enhancing the illusion of a surrounding environment.
Some scenes were filmed so up close that viewers could see every detail and nuance in Cha’s facial expressions. And, to be honest, this reporter did not expect Cha to be presented “that” up-close, as when he looked straight into the viewer's eyes — making the moment feel oddly intimate — this reporter instinctively looked away, which seems funny now, knowing it was not the actual human Cha.
One of the positive points of the experience is that there’s no need to scramble for the best seat in the theater, as every viewer gets a front-row experience, no matter where they sit.
That said, the film experience isn’t without flaws. The most significant drawback was the weight of the headset.
The heaviness of the device became increasingly uncomfortable, especially on the nose. The pressure made it difficult to breathe comfortably, and this reporter had to often adjust the headset, or hold it up just to relieve pressure and create some airflow. This, unfortunately, at some points threw off the visual focus, disrupting the immersion.
In conclusion, for Cha fans, the VR concert film is worth checking out, as it offers an intimate, immersive experience without having to battle with others for tickets. After all, a ticket for a Cha concert can fetch over 100,000 won ($73), while the film costs a third of the price — at 33,000 won.
But for those simply curious about VR or new technology, it might be worth waiting until the headset gets a little lighter.
Still, the experience left this reporter excited for what’s to come.
If VR films continue to evolve — and headsets become more user-friendly — they could become a compelling new reason for audiences to return to theaters, especially those seeking deeper, immersive film experiences.
VR concert film “Cha Eun-woo VR Concert: Memories” is now available only at the CGV theaters in Yongsan, central Seoul, and Yeonnam, western Seoul. The film will also be released in 21 other cities around the world, including the United States, Japan, Mexico, China and Indonesia, following its Korean premiere.
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)