Stars of 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' to visit Korea in July to promote film

Britain's Arts Council int’l chief praises Korea's visual works, stresses support for creatives in AI era

Getting very up close and personal with Cha Eun-woo — through a VR concert film

Stakes set high for "Omniscient Reader" with Lee Min-ho and Blackpink's Jisoo

Related Stories

Nana and Jisoo in talks for screen adaptation of 'Omniscient Reader'

Hope and hardship far from home: 'Bogotá: City of the Lost' shows a tapestry of humanity

Adaptation of LGBTQ novel 'Love in the Big City' to premiere in Korea next month

'Virus' starring Bae Doo-na to premiere 5 years after filming wrapped

Stars of 'Hear Me: Our Summer' hopes remake of Taiwanese hit warms hearts