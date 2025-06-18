 Danish singer-songwriter Christopher returns to Korea for solo concert on Sept. 6
Danish singer-songwriter Christopher returns to Korea for solo concert on Sept. 6

Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 12:59
Christopher's concert poster [PRIVATE CURVE]

Danish singer-songwriter Christopher will hold a solo concert in Korea on Sept. 6, marking his return to the country after one year. 
 
The upcoming performance will take place at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul, a larger venue than his previous concert at Jamsil Arena in southern Seoul. 
 

Christopher debuted after catching the attention of a record label at age 19 with an unreleased self-written song. 
 
He released his first studio album “Colours” in 2012, which reached No. 4 on the Danish charts. He won Best New Artist at the Danish Music Awards that same year. His second album, “Told You So” (2014), further boosted his profile, going on to win the Best Danish Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards.
  
He continued to build global recognition with his third studio album “Closer” (2017) and follow-up singles including “Bad,” “Monogamy” and “Irony,” which charted across Europe and Asia. He later won his second MTV Europe Music Award.
  
The singer also made his acting debut in 2023 in the Netflix film “A Beautiful Life,” for which he also co-wrote and performed the original soundtrack. 
 
The film reached No. 1 on Netflix’s global film chart and earned favorable reviews from critics.
  
Christopher gained recognition in Korea after appearing on the tvN entertainment show “Street Food Fighter: Global Edition” in 2019. 
 
He has maintained strong ties with Korean audiences, collaborating on duet tracks with artists like Chungha in “Bad Boy” (2020) and “When I Get Old” (2022) and with rapper Lee Young-ji in “Trouble” (2024). 
  
Christopher also appeared on MBC’s “Show! Music Core” in May, where he performed the title track “Orbit,” further strengthening his presence in the Korean market.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
