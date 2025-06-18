 Seoul Arts Center video platform Digital Stage lets classical musical lovers relive favorite performances
Seoul Arts Center video platform Digital Stage lets classical musical lovers relive favorite performances

Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 16:33
Korean pianist Yunchan Lim performs at the Apple Music Classical launching event at a venue in Jung District, central Seoul, on Jan. 29. 2024. [YONHAP]

Korean pianist Yunchan Lim performs at the Apple Music Classical launching event at a venue in Jung District, central Seoul, on Jan. 29. 2024. [YONHAP]

 
Classical music lovers can soon relive the meteoric rise of Korean star pianist Yunchan Lim from the comfort of home, as Seoul Arts Center launches its official video platform, Digital Stage, on July 1. 
 
Seoul Arts Center announced Wednesday that it's ready to launch the video platform after a trial operation. Digital Stage will offer access to over 100 past performances and live broadcasts, from Lim’s 2022 piano recital to full-length ballets like "Giselle" and dramatic productions including "Othello." Users can stream the content by signing up as members. 
 

Digital Stage also provides a high-quality video-on-demand (VOD) service that can be viewed by paying an additional annual fee. 
 
These videos were produced in collaboration with domestic and international art organizations such as Deutsche Grammophon, and users can watch performances such as Lim’s piano recital from last year, the collaboration between the Bamberg Symphony conducted by Jakub Hruska and violinist Kim Bomsori, Mischa Maisky's cello recital and the National Opera's “Tannhauser.” 
 
A promotional image for Seoul Arts Center's video platform Digital Stage [SEOUL ARTS CENTER]

A promotional image for Seoul Arts Center's video platform Digital Stage [SEOUL ARTS CENTER]

 
Digital Stage is accessible from both mobile devices and PCs.
 
“Digital Stage is a new way to enjoy performing arts anytime, anywhere,” said a Seoul Arts Center official. "We will continue to provide high-quality content in a stable manner to make performing arts a part of everyday life."
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
Seoul Arts Center video platform Digital Stage lets classical musical lovers relive favorite performances

