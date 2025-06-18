Korean noir 'Mercy For None' tops Netflix's non-English series chart

The action noir "Mercy For None" claimed the top spot on Netflix's global non-English series chart, the streaming giant said Wednesday.The series garnered 7.6 million views for the week ending on Sunday, far outperforming the runner-up, "Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft." which drew 4.2 million views.Adapted from the hit webtoon "Plaza Wars," "Mercy For None" centers on Ki-jun, played by So Ji-sub, as he reenters the criminal underworld to avenge the mysterious death of his younger brother Ki-seok, played by Lee Jun-hyuk. Both the series and the original webtoon share the Korean title "Gwangjang," meaning plaza. The series premiered on June 6.Two other Korean series also landed in the top 10, with "Tastefully Yours" at No. 5 and "Our Unwritten Seoul" at No. 6.Yonhap