Korean Navy, Marine Corps to join multinational drills in Australia

Korea's Navy and Marine Corps will take part in a biennial multinational exercise set to kick off in Australia next month in efforts to hone operational capabilities with forces from 18 other nations, the Navy said Wednesday.Some 840 personnel, including those from the Navy, the Marine Corps and the Army's special operations forces, will join the Talisman Sabre exercise scheduled to take place in a northeastern region of Australia from July 3 to 27, according to the Navy.Korea plans to mobilize the 14,500-ton ROKS Marado amphibious landing ship, the 4,400-ton ROKS Wang Geon destroyer, the Lynx helicopter as well as the K9 self-propelled howitzer and the Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher system.Jointly hosted by the United States and Australia, this year's edition of the exercise will involve some 30,000 troops, about 30 vessels and 70 aircraft from 19 countries, including Britain, France and Japan, according to the armed services.Korea's Navy first participated in the exercise in 2021 and was joined by the Marine Corps in 2023. This year marks the first time the Army's special operations forces are taking part in the biennial exercise.Also for the first time, Korea will take part in combined space operations training and take on the role of commander for combined amphibious landing drills during the exercise.Yonhap