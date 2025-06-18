Maritime incursions by Chinese Navy bring recon ships close to U.S. bases in Korea
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 14:07
Chinese naval vessels equipped with surveillance systems have repeatedly entered waters near a major U.S. air base in Korea, raising alarms in Seoul about Beijing’s expanding military reach in the region.
Military officials warn that the frequency and proximity of these incursions suggest more than routine navigation. Some suspect that Beijing is collecting intelligence on U.S. forces stationed in Korea — particularly units expected to deploy first in the event of a Taiwan contingency.
60 kilometers off Eocheong
Chinese naval ships entered Korean-controlled waters in the Yellow Sea approximately 170 times between January and May of this year, according to data provided by the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) to Rep. Kang Dae-sik of the People Power Party on Tuesday.
On several occasions, these vessels approached within 60 kilometers (37 miles) of the territorial waters west of Eocheong Island.
Eocheong Island is located about 60 kilometers from the U.S. 8th Fighter Wing at Gunsan Air Base. Given that territorial waters extend 22 kilometers (12 nautical miles) from shore, the Chinese warships effectively operated within 142 kilometers of the U.S. base.
While the JCS has not publicly disclosed the precise boundaries of its maritime jurisdiction for security reasons, much of the activity occurred in the Provisional Measures Zone (PMZ) — a buffer area established under a 2001 Korea-China fisheries agreement where territorial claims remain unresolved.
Surveillance capabilities confirmed
This marks the first time the Korean military has officially confirmed that Chinese vessels operating in these waters were equipped with sea surveillance radars and other reconnaissance technology.
“The presence of these sensor-equipped ships suggests that China is likely engaged in some level of intelligence-gathering,” a Ministry of National Defense official said.
The vessels' surveillance range can span hundreds of kilometers, which could theoretically allow them to monitor U.S. military operations at the Gunsan base.
That includes tracking aircraft departures, signal transmissions and electronic communications — a potential threat to operational security, especially in the event of a regional conflict involving Taiwan.
China’s incursions are not new. From 2018 to 2022, its naval vessels entered Korean waters between 220 and 290 times per year. The number rose to about 360 in 2023 and hovered around 330 last year.
In some cases, ships moved even closer — coming within 40 kilometers west of Eocheong Island in 2022, and about 50 kilometers southwest and west of the island in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Taken together, Chinese ships have routinely operated in waters roughly 100 kilometers from the U.S. base in Gunsan over the past several years.
Chinese warships have also been spotted near the Heuksan, Hong and Gyeongnyeolbi Islands — strategic points located 50 to 90 kilometers off the southwestern coast.
Notably, Seogyeongnyeolbi Island, the westernmost island in the Gyeongnyeolbi Archipelago, sits near the boundary of Korea’s exclusive economic zone and has significant military and strategic value. It has long been a flashpoint due to illegal Chinese fishing.
In 2014, a Chinese investor even attempted to purchase land on the island. Although the sale was blocked by the Korean government's designation of the area as a restricted zone for foreign land purchases, concerns have since grown that the island could become a target of China’s strategy to absorb nearby waters.
Long-term strategy for regional influence
Military analysts view China’s Yellow Sea activity as part of a broader strategy to normalize gray-zone operations — moves that fall below the threshold of direct conflict but are intended to shift territorial norms over time.
Shin Beom-chul, a senior researcher at the Sejong Institute, said Beijing appears to be testing Korea’s maritime boundaries while training its navy to project power beyond its coasts.
“It’s part of a long-term strategy to fold the Yellow Sea into China’s perceived sphere of influence, much like the South China Sea,” said Shin.
"It’s possible that China is using this as an opportunity to test its expanded naval power, strengthened through its Belt and Road Initiative, and may be targeting U.S. military bases near the Yellow Sea, such as Pyeongtaek and Gunsan. Dialogue on maritime confidence-building between Seoul and Beijing is urgent.”
Calls for stronger response
PPP Rep. Kang, who obtained the JCS data, called the frequent incursions “not merely maritime activity but an effort to integrate Korean waters into China’s territory through gray-zone tactics.”
He urged the Korean government to escalate its diplomatic and military posture. “Protests are not enough. We need to implement an immediate and robust response system.”
Chinese vessels have also recently installed three floating structures in the PMZ — reportedly for aquaculture — and deployed the Fujian, its most advanced aircraft carrier, to conduct drills in the area. The moves reinforce concerns that Beijing is gradually attempting to alter the status quo in the Yellow Sea through strategic ambiguity and persistent pressure.
The Defense Ministry said it remains vigilant.
“While it is difficult to officially assess the intent of another country’s military activities, it is presumed that China is seeking to expand its regional influence,” a ministry official said.
“The military is closely monitoring and responding to Chinese naval activity within the PMZ in accordance with international law,” the JCS said. “We will continue to assert our jurisdiction with consistency and resolve.”
BY LEE YU-JUNG, PARK HYUN-JU
