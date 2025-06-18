First lady Kim Hea Kyung meets with Korean diaspora in Canada
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 10:17 Updated: 18 Jun. 2025, 11:08
-
- SARAH KIM
- [email protected]
CALGARY, Canada — First lady Kim Hea Kyung met with Korean diaspora living in western Canada on Tuesday, marking her first solo diplomatic event since President Lee Jae Myung took office two weeks ago.
Kim attended the event held at a Korean community center in Calgary, Alberta, as Lee took part in the G7 summit, providing an opportunity for the first lady to listen to the opinions of the Korean community in Canada specializing in various fields such as education and culture, the presidential office said.
Participants included representatives of local Korean associations and women's groups and principals of Korean schools. International students and professors specializing in artificial intelligence also shared their views on the AI industry and future trends.
Kim later visited the National accessArts Centre in Calgary, Canada's oldest and largest disability arts organization.
The presidential office said Kim heard from officials about the center and expressed interest in the Canadian government's policies to support people with disabilities and promote cultural and artistic exchanges between the two countries.
Kim also accompanied Lee to a dinner reception hosted by the Canadian governor general Monday night wearing a green and yellow hanbok (Korean traditional dress).
She also stood by Lee when he gave an impromptu press conference aboard the presidential jet en route to Canada from Korea.
BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)