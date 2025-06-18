 First lady Kim Hea Kyung meets with Korean diaspora in Canada
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

First lady Kim Hea Kyung meets with Korean diaspora in Canada

Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 10:17 Updated: 18 Jun. 2025, 11:08
First lady Kim Hea Kyung, left, greets Koreans living in Canada ahead of a meeting with the overseas community in Calgary, Alberta, on June 17. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

First lady Kim Hea Kyung, left, greets Koreans living in Canada ahead of a meeting with the overseas community in Calgary, Alberta, on June 17. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
CALGARY, Canada — First lady Kim Hea Kyung met with Korean diaspora living in western Canada on Tuesday, marking her first solo diplomatic event since President Lee Jae Myung took office two weeks ago.  
 
Kim attended the event held at a Korean community center in Calgary, Alberta, as Lee took part in the G7 summit, providing an opportunity for the first lady to listen to the opinions of the Korean community in Canada specializing in various fields such as education and culture, the presidential office said.
 

Related Article

 
Participants included representatives of local Korean associations and women's groups and principals of Korean schools. International students and professors specializing in artificial intelligence also shared their views on the AI industry and future trends.  
 
First lady Kim Hea Kyung, right, speaks at an event for the overseas Korean community in Calgary, Canada, on June 17. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

First lady Kim Hea Kyung, right, speaks at an event for the overseas Korean community in Calgary, Canada, on June 17. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

First lady Kim Hea Kyung, center, visits the National accessArts Centre in Calgary, Alberta, on June 17. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

First lady Kim Hea Kyung, center, visits the National accessArts Centre in Calgary, Alberta, on June 17. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Kim later visited the National accessArts Centre in Calgary, Canada's oldest and largest disability arts organization.  
 
The presidential office said Kim heard from officials about the center and expressed interest in the Canadian government's policies to support people with disabilities and promote cultural and artistic exchanges between the two countries.
 
President Lee Jae Myung, center left, and first lady Kim Hea Kyung, center right, attend a dinner reception for leaders of countries invited to the G7 summit at a hotel in Calgary in Canada on June 16. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung, center left, and first lady Kim Hea Kyung, center right, attend a dinner reception for leaders of countries invited to the G7 summit at a hotel in Calgary in Canada on June 16. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Kim also accompanied Lee to a dinner reception hosted by the Canadian governor general Monday night wearing a green and yellow hanbok (Korean traditional dress).  
 
She also stood by Lee when he gave an impromptu press conference aboard the presidential jet en route to Canada from Korea.  
 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
tags Korea first lady Kim Hea Kyung Lee Jae Myung G7 summit

More in Diplomacy

First lady Kim Hea Kyung meets with Korean diaspora in Canada

Lee Jae Myung calls Korea-Japan ‘inseparable’ in first talks with Ishiba

Korea’s new president holds talks with relay of leaders at G7, launching summit diplomacy

Trump's early departure from G7 summit disrupts meeting plans with Korea's Lee

Korean, Australian leaders discuss partnership, regional security on sidelines of G7

Related Stories

Lee to hold 1st meeting with EU leaders during G7 summit

Korean, Australian leaders discuss partnership, regional security on sidelines of G7

Get out of my way!

Investigate errand-gate to settle the matter

2022.2.4 Cartoon
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)