Korea’s new president holds talks with relay of leaders at G7, launching summit diplomacy
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 07:35 Updated: 18 Jun. 2025, 09:13
-
SARAH KIM
Despite a canceled planned meeting with U.S. Donald Trump, who made an early exit from the G7 summit the previous night, Lee met bilaterally with leaders of countries including India, Britain, Mexico, Brazil and Canada. They became in between a welcome ceremony and a group photo session ahead of the G7 expanded session.
During the meeting with Modi, Lee expressed his deepest condolences to the victims of the deadly Air India crash last week, their families and the Indian people.
Lee expressed his hope that Korea and India could take their relationship to a new level through strategic cooperation and the deepening of relations as the two countries mark the 10th anniversary of their special strategic partnership. Modi expressed his gratitude for Lee's condolences and expressed his hope that the two countries would further expand close cooperation.
Lee conveyed his delight that some 550 Korean companies have invested and advanced into India, contributing to the growth of India's manufacturing industry and to the promotion of domestic demand and exports.
He also expressed his hopes that the two countries would further expand high-level communication, mutually beneficial economic cooperation, strategic cooperation in key technologies, national defense and the defense industry, and cultural cooperation to elevate bilateral relations to a new level.
The two leaders agreed on the importance of cultural and people-to-people exchanges between Korea and India. Modi expressed his hopes that Lee would visit India in the near future, and Lee expressed his gratitude for the invitation.
Starmer called to strengthen cooperation with Korea in areas such as the economy, security and defense. He thanked South Korea for its support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
The two sides agreed to expedite the ongoing FTA enhancement negotiations to increase trade and investment between the two countries and expand cooperation in new areas such as digital and supply chains, Lee’s office said. They further called for joint efforts in climate change response and discussed ways to cooperate in areas such as clean energy.
Lee and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo in their meeting agreed to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation based on the strategic partnership between the two countries, the presidential office said.
Lee recalled that Mexico is the first Latin American country to establish a strategic partnership with Korea and is Korea's largest trading partner in Latin America and called to strengthen economic and other cooperation. Sheinbaum lauded the active investments made by Korean companies in Mexico and expressed her expectations for expanded cooperation with Korea in areas such as advanced technology.
Lee invited Sheinbaum to the APEC Summit in Gyeongju, to which the Mexican leader expressed her gratitude for the invitation and wished for the successful hosting of the APEC Summit.
The two leaders reaffirmed the need for cooperation on global issues such as climate change response and agreed to further develop the comprehensive cooperative partnership.
Carney said that he was aware of Korea’s defense industry capabilities and suggested regional and global security cooperation in the future, the presidential office said. This comes as Korea has sought to deepen security and defense industry cooperation with Canada, a long-time ally and global partner, including through participation in the Canadian submarine project.
The two leaders shared their assessments of the recent situation on the Korean Peninsula, and exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine, Lee’s office said. They expressed “grave concern” over the recent worsening of the situation in the Middle East, expressed hope for a speedy easing of tensions in the region.
Lee thanked Carney for his invitation to the summit and stressed Korea will work to meet in the international community’s expectations.
Earlier, Lee met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and promised that the Korean government will provide support and play the necessary role so that the United Nations can contribute to international peace and prosperity, the presidential office said in a statement.
Lee stressed that solidarity in the international community centered on the UN is important in times of complex crises.
Guterres in turn said he highly evaluated Korea's contributions in the areas of international peace and security, human rights, sustainable development and climate change response. He further asked for Korea's continued role in resolving common challenges facing the international community based on multilateral cooperation, Lee's office said.
Lee and Guterres pledged to continue developing the special relationship between Korea and the United Nations and promised close communication and cooperation in the future.
Lee also met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa, noting that this year marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the Korea-EU strategic partnership and calling to deepen cooperation in economy and security.
The EU leaders said that the European Union considers its relationship with Korea, a key partner in the Indo-Pacific region, important, and agreed to continue communicating in the future, Lee’s office said.
On Monday, Lee also met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
