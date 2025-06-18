Trump to leave G7 summit early, putting damper on first talks with Lee

Korean, Australian leaders discuss partnership, regional security on sidelines of G7

Trump's early departure from G7 summit disrupts meeting plans with Korea's Lee

Korea’s new president holds talks with relay of leaders at G7, launching summit diplomacy

Lee Jae Myung calls Korea-Japan relations ‘inseparable’ in first talks with Ishiba

