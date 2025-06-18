Lee Jae Myung calls Korea-Japan relations ‘inseparable’ in first talks with Ishiba
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 08:30 Updated: 18 Jun. 2025, 08:53
SARAH KIM
KANANASKIS, Canada — Korean President Lee Jae Myung called relations between Seoul and Tokyo "inseparable" in his first bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the margins of the G7 summit in Canada Tuesday, stressing the necessity of cooperation amid global uncertainties.
"As the global trade environment and international relations are facing increasing difficulties, I believe that it will be of great help to both sides if Korea and Japan, who have a close and complementary relationship, cooperate in many areas," Lee said in the meeting as G7 leaders and invited guests gathered in Kananaskis.
In their 30-minute bilateral summit, which comes just two weeks after Lee took office, the two leaders focused on discussing ways to develop relations, in a more mature manner.
"The relationship between Korea and Japan is sometimes called a close but distant one," Lee said. "It is an inseparable relationship, like neighboring houses that share a front yard."
He said while the two countries may have some "minor differences in opinions," he hopes that "Korea and Japan will overcome those differences and develop a relationship in which they cooperate in many ways and are helpful to each other.""
"The two leaders emphasized the necessity of Korea-Japan cooperation in the current strategic environment, and called for creating a foundation for a more solid and mature Korea-Japan relationship on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations," Lee's office said in a statement.
They agreed to continue to hold active dialogue between related authorities "in order to develop Korea-Japan relations based on mutual respect and trust," according to the presidential office, and called for discussions to promote mutual national interests in various fields, including the economy and culture.
The two leaders exchanged in-depth opinions on ways to maintain peace and stability in the region and maximize national interests amid the rapidly changing international situation. They further called on the two countries in similar positions to seek closer cooperation.
They also agreed to maintain and develop cooperation between South Korea, the United States, and Japan in order to respond to various geopolitical crises in the region, including the North Korean nuclear issue, Lee's office said.
Ishiba in their first meeting congratulated Lee on his inauguration as president.
"This year is a truly monumental year as it marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations," Ishiba said.
He said that "the international situation is becoming very serious," and said he sincerely hopes that the cooperation and collaboration between the two countries could be of more help to the region and the world on the occasion of the anniversary."
The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to resuming shuttle diplomacy, referring to top-level exchanges, following their phone call last week, Lee's office said. Shuttle diplomacy was resumed by the two leaders' predecessors after a period of strained relations due to disputes over historical issues and a trade spat.
The first bilateral summit between the new Korean president and Japanese prime minister comes earlier than previous such talks. Former President Yoon Suk Yeol met with then Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida briefly at the NATO summit in June 2022 a month after taking office, but the two leaders held their first bilateral summit in New York in September 2022 on the margins of the UN General Assembly four months after Yoon's inauguration.
Ahead of Lee's G7 trip, there had been speculation if there could also be a trilateral meeting with Trump. However, Trump made an early exit from the G7 summit Monday night amid the escalating Iran-Israel conflict.
