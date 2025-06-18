 President Lee stresses energy supply chains, AI integration in multilateral diplomatic debut at G7
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 13:38 Updated: 18 Jun. 2025, 14:22
Korean President Lee Jae Myung, center, takes a commemorative photo with global leaders at the G7 summit at Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada on June 17. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

KANANASKIS, Canada — President Lee Jae Myung outlined Korea's vision to obtain stable energy supply chains and enable AI integration at a session of the Group of 7 (G7) summit in Canada on Tuesday.
  
Lee made his debut in multilateral diplomacy, making two speeches on energy security and establishing a stable global AI ecosystem at an expanded G7 session held in the resort town of Kananaskis.  
 
Lee stressed that “achieving energy security and stabilizing the supply chain of key minerals are the keys to global economic growth and prosperity.”  
 
He promised that Korea would actively participate in international solidarity and cooperation to this end, the presidential office said.  
 

“As demand for electricity surges due to the advancement of AI technology, the energy supply chain is threatened by climate volatility and geopolitical instability,” Lee said. “To ensure energy security, we need to build a stable, economical and reliable energy system.”

 
Lee proposed establishing a robust renewable energy industry ecosystem, building efficient energy infrastructure and reinforcing a reliable energy system that can withstand cyberattacks, his office said.  
 
Lee said that Korea is contributing to the stability of the key mineral supply chain through its role as the chair of the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) and promised to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation with resource-rich countries, including G7 member countries and other partners.

 
Korean President Lee Jae Myung, center, takes part in an expanded session of the G7 summit at Kananaskis in Canada on June 17. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

He also said Korea will contribute to semiconductor supply chain stability and develop low-power neural processing unit (NPU) AI chips to enhance energy efficiency.

 
Lee said Korea will promote AI transformation through bold tax incentives, regulatory reforms and the creation of a state investment fund, while also building the Asia-Pacific’s leading AI hub.  
 
Lee called for the expansion of private sector participation in AI innovation and an expansion of AI benefits to the international community.  
 
He said the world needed to establish a stable global AI ecosystem to ensure continuous AI technology innovation amid the uncertainty of the global economy.
 
Korean President Lee Jae Myung, back row fifth from right, takes a commemorative photo with other leaders attending the G7 summit at Kananaskis in Canada on June 17. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Later Tuesday, Lee wrapped up his three-day trip to Canada, which included over 10 bilateral meetings with leaders of countries including India, Britain, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, South Africa, Australia and Japan.  
 
An expected first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump however didn’t come to fruition because of his early return to Washington to deal with the Israel-Iran conflict.  
 
National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said in a briefing after the session that Lee attending the G7 summit was “the first step toward practical diplomacy based on national interests,” noting that in almost all bilateral meetings, “there were intensive discussions on the direction of advancing substantive cooperation that will help our economy and businesses, such as trade, investment, commerce, supply chains and energy.”

 
Wi said Lee has made Korea’s “vision and role clear by actively participating in discussions on global issues amid the great transformation of global economic security.”

 
Wi said there has been a solidifying of Korea’s status as a “G7 plus” country.

 
Lee, through the summit, sent a message to the international community “announcing the restoration of democracy in Korea,” Wi said, after a vacuum in leadership following ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration.  
 
Wi said Lee met with the heads of major countries leading the international community, built relationships and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation at the summit level, in turn “eliminating the gap in summit diplomacy which has been at a standstill for the past six months.”

 
“Starting with the G7 summit, the Lee Jae Myung administration will further strengthen summit diplomacy while actively practicing customer-centered, practical diplomacy,” Wi said.  
 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
tags Korea Lee Jae Myung G7 summit AI

