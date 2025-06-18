North Korean vice foreign minister reaffirms 'consistent' stance on deepening ties with China

North Korea's vice foreign minister has reaffirmed the country's "consistent" stance on advancing friendship with China while attending a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Pyongyang to mark the UN-designated International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations.Proposed by China, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution last year declaring June 10 as the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, aimed at highlighting the value of diverse civilizations and promoting dialogue for peace and cooperation.During the embassy event Tuesday marking the first International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son-gyong stated that the diversity of civilizations deserves to be respected and that acts of pursuing geopolitical interests at all costs or inciting confrontation between civilizations must be rejected, the embassy said on its website."In line with the noble will of the top leaders of both parties and countries, deepening and developing the traditional DPRK-China friendship remains the consistent position of the Workers' Party of Korea and the DPRK government," the embassy quoted Kim as saying.DPRK refers to the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.Chinese Ambassador Wang Yajun said: "Let us use dialogue among civilizations to illuminate the path of peace and development for humanity, uphold equality among civilizations, promote exchange and advance progress, together forging a brighter future for humankind."The embassy said about 60 guests attended the event, including officials from North Korea's foreign and culture ministries and diplomats stationed in North Korea.Yonhap