 Canadian ambassador goes viral for stylish hanbok at presidential send-off
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 14:02
Canadian Ambassador to Korea Tamara Mawhinney waves as President Lee Jae Myung leaves for the G7 summit in Calgary, Canada at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi on June 16. [YONHAP/NEWS1]

Canadian Ambassador to Korea Tamara Mawhinney waves as President Lee Jae Myung leaves for the G7 summit in Calgary, Canada at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi on June 16. [YONHAP/NEWS1]

 
As President Lee Jae Myung departed for Canada on Monday to attend the Group of 7 (G7) summit, one figure among the send-off delegation drew particular attention: Canadian Ambassador to Korea Tamara Mawhinney, who appeared in a hanbok (traditional Korean dress).
 
Amid a sea of Western business attire, Mawhinney stood out in a navy-blue durumagi (traditional Korean overcoat). The scene quickly went viral online.
 

The spotlight grew after designer Hwang Leesle posted on Threads that same day, writing, “I was watching the news and was stunned to see someone wearing a garment I made,” referring to the ambassador’s hanbok. “Who is the silver-haired woman standing behind Lee? She’s wearing the durumagi jacket I created.”
 
Hwang explained that the piece was a hybrid design, blending traditional Korean overcoats with Western tailoring elements.  
 
“This jacket was first released 10 years ago and has remained a steady classic,” she wrote. “A hanbok among Western suits — what a classy and thoughtful choice.”
 
Netizens praised the ensemble, identifying the woman as Mawhinney and commenting, “She looks completely natural among Western suits,” “Such an elegant and poised design” and “It’s a deeply considerate choice — thank you for showing such respect for Korean culture.”
 
In a phone interview with Yonhap News on Tuesday, Hwang described the garment as a “Korean-style jacket,” customized for a woman’s body using Western-style darts to shape the silhouette.
 
“The durumagi was a practical daily garment worn by both men and women through the late Joseon Dynasty [1392-1910], with narrow sleeves and a shorter length,” Hwang said. “I believed modernizing it could make it accessible for everyone.”
 
“The ambassador demonstrated that hanbok can also serve as office or everyday wear,” said Hwang. “As someone who has spent decades promoting hanbok’s daily use, seeing the public express a desire to try it themselves gave me tremendous encouragement.”
 
Mawhinney, a career diplomat since 1993, was appointed ambassador to Korea in May 2023. Known for her love of hanbok, she has frequently appeared in traditional Korean attire at official events, including her credential presentation and a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of Korea-Canada diplomatic ties.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
