Court grants Jennie injunction against book by man claiming to be her father
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 14:21
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
A court granted an injunction sought by singer Jennie to ban the distribution of a book written by a man claiming to be the father of the Blackpink member.
The Uijeongbu District Court ruled it “reasonable to view the man’s claim to be Jennie’s biological father as false” on May 9, according to a sentencing obtained by local magazine Woman Sense on Wednesday.
“There is no other evidence besides the defendants’ [the man and his publisher] own assertions that the man is the plaintiff’s biological father, as opposed to the plaintiff’s certificate of family relations, which lists a different individual as her father,” the court said.
The court ordered the man and his publishing company to “discard all his books” and banned him from “mentioning anything related to Jennie on his KakaoTalk profile picture as well as his personal social media account.”
The man is also required to delete any online posts regarding Jennie and her family and will be unable to talk to the press going forward.
However, the court did not impose a fine on the defendants as it took the view that the case concerned defamation rather than a financial claim. Litigation costs are to be borne by the defendants.
The impersonation controversy began last year, when the man revealed that he published a novel with the assistance of AI, claiming it was based on a “true” story of Jennie. He introduced himself as a former producer for a local television network and a director who made independent films in Japan and the United States.
The man claimed to be Jennie’s father in the prologue of the book.
Last September, Jennie’s agency, OA Entertainment, said it would take legal action against the man, denying that the man is Jennie’s biological father. The injunction was filed against the man and his publisher last December.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)