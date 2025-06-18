Man may face prison in Korea's first reported case of military service impersonation
Prosecutors have requested a 30-month prison sentence for a 28-year-old who entered military service on behalf of another person in exchange for splitting the monthly salary.
At the appeals hearing held Wednesday at the Chuncheon District Court, prosecutors argued that the defendant, surnamed Jo, undermined public trust in government administrative procedures and that the original sentence was too lenient.
Jo was convicted in the first trial of fraud, violating the Military Service Act, obstruction of justice through fraudulent means and violating the Resident Registration Act.
“I am truly sorry to the state and to the Military Manpower Administration officials for the crimes I committed,” Jo said in a final statement.
“During my time in detention, I have deeply reflected on my wrongdoing and resolved never to commit a crime again. I am currently receiving treatment for a mental health condition and promise to live the rest of my life with a strong sense of duty to the country and society.”
Jo is accused of entering boot camp in July last year in place of a 22-year-old surnamed Choi at a recruit training center in Hongcheon County, Gangwon, after the two had agreed to split the monthly salary of a conscripted soldier.
The two reportedly met through an online community, where Choi responded to Jo’s offer: enlist on Choi’s behalf in exchange for half the salary.
Jo underwent the enlistment medical exam under Choi’s name, presenting Choi’s national ID and a military-issued debit card — known as the “Love for Country Card” — to Military Manpower Administration staff. Jo then served for three months under Choi’s identity.
Jo reportedly told investigators the soldier’s salary was no longer as low as it once had been and that military service also provided food and housing. Jo received a total of 1.64 million won ($1,190) for the arrangement.
The scheme was discovered in September last year when Choi, fearing detection, voluntarily reported the incident to the Military Manpower Administration. Prior to the impersonation, Jo had attempted to fulfill military service but had been discharged due to mental health reasons.
This case marks the first known instance of impersonated enlistment since the establishment of the Military Manpower Administration in 1970.
The court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on July 18.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
