Police investigate after Jindo dog injured in suspected attack with blunt weapon
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 15:38
Police in Yeoju, Gyeonggi, are investigating after a Jindo dog was found with head injuries believed to be caused by a blunt weapon.
The owner found the dog bleeding from the head on June 14 in a residential housing complex in Yeoju, according to the Yeoju Police on Wednesday.
The dog had multiple injuries that appeared consistent with being struck by a blunt weapon.
After taking the dog to an animal hospital, a veterinarian diagnosed the dog with an orbital fracture. The owner then filed a police report.
“The dog gave birth to four puppies just two weeks ago, and now it's been abused by someone,” the owner said. “The dog is like a family member to me. I feel devastated, and I want the person responsible to be held fully accountable.”
Officers are reviewing surveillance camera footage in the area to identify suspects.
"We believe the attack occurred between 10 p.m. on June 13 and 1 p.m. on June 14," a police official said. "But no one has been named."
Jindo dogs are a native Korean breed bred on the island of Jindo, South Jeolla. They have a reputation for loyalty and intelligence and have been designated a Natural Monument by the Korean government.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)