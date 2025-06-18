 Police investigate farm after hundreds of dog carcasses found in Gunsan
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 09:02
Hundreds of dog carcasses have been found at a farm in Gunsan, North Jeolla.[JOONGANG ILBO]

Hundreds of dog carcasses have been found at a farm in Gunsan, North Jeolla.[JOONGANG ILBO]


Police have launched an investigation after hundreds of dog carcasses were found at a farm in Gunsan, North Jeolla. 
 
The Gunsan Police Precinct said Tuesday it is questioning the farm owner on suspicion of violating the Animal Protection Act. 
 

The person is accused of illegally slaughtering over 120 dogs and storing the carcasses in a warehouse for the purpose of selling them. 
 
Officers confiscated a number of dog carcasses and what appeared to be a stun gun used for slaughtering during a search of the farm. Police are questioning the farm owner about the method of slaughter and the distribution channels. 
 
“We are investigating whether the slaughtered dogs were sold or actually used for consumption,” a police official said, adding that a decision on whether to refer the farm owner to prosecutors will be made after the investigation is complete.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
