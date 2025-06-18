Police nab man in alleged Blackpink concert ticket forgery scam
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 21:44
A man in his 30s has been arrested for allegedly forging and selling Blackpink concert tickets.
The Dongjak Police Precinct in Seoul said Wednesday that it had taken the suspect into custody for investigation on charges including fraud.
According to police, the suspect is accused of attempting to sell the forged tickets at a café in Dongjak District around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers dispatched to the scene found suspicious errors and misspellings on the tickets in his possession and contacted the official ticket vendor to verify their authenticity. The tickets were confirmed to be counterfeit.
Authorities are also investigating allegations that the suspect sold more than 500 forged tickets, earning tens of millions of won in the process.
“We are currently investigating the full extent of the crime, including whether there were accomplices,” a police official said.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE
