SPC to wrap up facility inspections, rectifications by end of month
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 18:58
SPC Group has conducted joint safety inspections at 24 of its affiliate worksites, including those operated by SPC Samlip, Paris Croissant and BR Korea.
The inspections were carried out as a follow-up to last month’s fatal accident at the SPC Samlip plant in Siheung, Gyeonggi.
On Wednesday, SPC Group said it had established a labor-management safety council and carried out joint inspections involving labor, management and external safety experts at 24 worksites belonging to SPC Samlip, Paris Croissant and BR Korea.
Union leaders, center managers and safety professionals participated in the inspections, checking for potential hazards on-site and conducting immediate remediation when necessary.
The inspections began on May 22 at the Siheung site and had covered 22 locations as of Tuesday. The remaining inspections are set to be completed by Saturday, with all identified issues to be addressed by the end of this month.
“We deeply regret the series of accidents and will dedicate all our resources to preventing further incidents through joint efforts with labor,” said an SPC Group representative. “With the union’s cooperation, we will scrutinize every detail at each site and correct any problems we find.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY NOH YU-RIM [[email protected]]
