Seoul to honor veterans with memorial spaces, boosted benefits
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 15:36
To mark National Veterans Month, the Seoul Metropolitan Government hosted a roundtable on Wednesday with leaders of veterans’ organizations to express gratitude and gather input on the city’s policies honoring those who served.
At the meeting held at Seoul City Hall, Mayor Oh Se-hoon briefed 15 representatives of veterans’ groups on the city’s ongoing initiatives, including the development of the Garden of Gratitude in Gwanghwamun Square.
The memorial garden, scheduled for completion in 2027, is intended to honor both veterans from Korea and the 22 nations that participated in the Korean War.
Oh also introduced plans for a second Veterans’ Hall, which is slated to be built by 2030 on the redevelopment site of the Yongsan Electronics Market in central Seoul. The new facility will provide improved working spaces for veterans’ groups and bolster their stability and effectiveness.
“True appreciation and respect for veterans can only be realized when policy is rooted in sincerity from the ground up,” Oh said, encouraging attendees to share their vision for the future of veterans’ affairs in Seoul.
Seoul has allocated more than 100 billion won ($72.99 million) this year to enhance its veterans’ welfare programs, which serve over 100,000 beneficiaries. This includes raising the monthly stipend for surviving independence activists from 200,000 won to 1 million won.
In 2023, the city doubled the monthly living assistance stipend for national merit recipients and primary next of kin who are basic income or near-poverty earners, raising it from 100,000 won to 200,000 won.
This year’s combat participation allowance was also raised from 100,000 won to 150,000 won, and the allowance was increased further to 200,000 won for veterans over the age of 80.
The city is also expanding its funeral services, which provide ceremonial support upon request for bereaved families, including honor guards, flag presentations and transportation for the deceased. Under a revised budget, Seoul plans to cover up to 80 percent of the total cost of these services.
In April, the city revised its ordinance governing support for independence fighters and their families. Previously, health care subsidies were limited to the honorees, their spouses and their direct descendants. The change allows the spouses of descendants to receive support, addressing a key gap in the system.
Seoul will also distribute condolence funds in June to recognize the contributions of veterans and their families. The amounts will vary depending on classification and whether the recipient is an individual or group.
“We are committed to turning our respect for national patriots into meaningful spaces and ensuring that their sacrifices are honored and remembered in everyday life,” Oh said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY MOON HEE-CHUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
