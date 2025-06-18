Two Seoul city officials under investigation for embezzling public money for overseas trips
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 12:50
- LIM JEONG-WON
Two civil servants from the Seoul Metropolitan Government are under police investigation for allegedly embezzling public funds for personal overseas travel, the city confirmed Wednesday.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government has referred a director and an administrative officer — both from the Global Urban Policy Bureau — to Namdaemun Police Precinct for investigation, according to the city government.
The two are in charge of managing Seoul’s official development assistance (ODA) initiatives, which provide support to developing countries. An internal audit revealed that they misappropriated part of the ODA budget for unauthorized overseas trips and personal purchases made abroad.
The amount of city funds allegedly used for personal purposes is estimated to be between 50 million and 60 million won ($36,400 to $43,690).
“A whistle-blower report prompted an audit, after which both officials were suspended from duty and referred to police,” a city spokesperson said. “They will be held accountable in accordance with strict principles.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
