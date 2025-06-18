 Two men charged for illegally collecting information on brothel users through mobile app
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Two men charged for illegally collecting information on brothel users through mobile app

Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 13:02
An illegal mobile application that collects the personal information of men who buy sex [GYEONGGI NAMBU PROVINCIAL POLICE AGENCY]

An illegal mobile application that collects the personal information of men who buy sex [GYEONGGI NAMBU PROVINCIAL POLICE AGENCY]

 
Two men charged with illegally distributing and profiting from a mobile app that shared personal information of sex buyers have been transferred to prosecution, police said Wednesday.
 
Since March 2023, a mobile app has allowed brothel owners across Korea to secretly track and share the personal information of 4 million men who purchased sex — until police uncovered the system during a November 2023 raid and arrested the operation’s head and his associate.
  
Officers from the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency found the app while inspecting a prostitution business in Gyeonggi. When they opened it, they saw names, phone numbers, visit histories, sexual preferences and even notes warning of suspected undercover police.
 

Related Article

 
Police later confirmed that more than 2,500 brothel owners had subscribed to the service, using it to exchange and manage data on sex buyers through a centralized network.
  
The 31-year-old ringleader, based in Cebu, Philippines, launched the app after partnering with a developer — believed to be Chinese. The two allegedly met during the operation of an illegal gambling site. 
 
The developer had already compiled a database of sex buyers and proposed turning it into a shareable platform. Once installed, the app automatically uploaded contacts from the users’ phones to a central server.
  
The ringleader brought in a 29-year-old associate to distribute the app discreetly via social media. 
  
The head of the operation and his associate run an illegal mobile app that collects personal information of sex buyers, distribute it to brothel owners and use the profits to live a lavish lifestyle. [GYEONGGI NAMBU PROVINCIAL POLICE AGENCY]

The head of the operation and his associate run an illegal mobile app that collects personal information of sex buyers, distribute it to brothel owners and use the profits to live a lavish lifestyle. [GYEONGGI NAMBU PROVINCIAL POLICE AGENCY]

 
The two charged brothel owners 100,000 won ($72) per month, or discounted rates for longer subscriptions, and collected at least 4.6 billion won in total. Police have filed for a pre-indictment seizure of 2.34 billion won. 
  
The two hired a criminal money laundering network to help hide the source of their profits and used the funds to purchase luxury watches, foreign cars and, in the ringleader’s case, a two-story villa in Cebu.
  
The head of the operation and his associate run an illegal mobile app that collects personal information of sex buyers, distribute it to brothel owners and use the profits to live a lavish lifestyle. [GYEONGGI NAMBU PROVINCIAL POLICE AGENCY]

The head of the operation and his associate run an illegal mobile app that collects personal information of sex buyers, distribute it to brothel owners and use the profits to live a lavish lifestyle. [GYEONGGI NAMBU PROVINCIAL POLICE AGENCY]

 
Police arrested 12 members of the laundering ring, including two who remained in custody during the course of the investigation.
 
They tracked more than 50 bank accounts under borrowed names and reviewed footage from over 100 security camera locations to trace cash deliveries and exchanges.
  
Police plan to investigate brothel owners who used the app for potential charges of prostitution mediation.
  
“The app is now blocked and no longer accessible,” a police official said. “We are tracking the developer to permanently shut it down, and we will keep strengthening crackdowns on increasingly digitized sex trade operations.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI MO-RAN [[email protected]]
tags brothel app prostitution

More in Social Affairs

Yes24 to offer 5,000 won vouchers over ransomware attack

Court grants Jennie injunction against book by man claiming to be her father

Canadian ambassador goes viral for stylish hanbok at presidential send-off

Two men charged for illegally collecting information on brothel users through mobile app

Two Seoul city officials under investigation for embezzling public money for overseas trips

Related Stories

Fake john indicted for harassing, livestreaming sex workers

Microsoft invests in One Store app market

At least 270 women 'liking' men's dating app profiles were actually bots, FTC finds

IBK's i-ONE Bank Global improved, more languages added

Apple budges on App Store pricing after fielding complaints
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)