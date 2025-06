Yes24 to offer 5,000 won vouchers over ransomware attack

Yes24, one of Korea’s largest online bookstores, will offer compensation to millions of customers after a ransomware attack earlier this month paralyzed its platform and disrupted service for several days.The company announced on Tuesday that it would distribute 5,000 won ($3.60) vouchers to all users who made online purchases in the past year, which can be used to purchase books, albums and tickets for performances and shows, according to a statement posted on its website.Yes24 will also provide a free shipping coupon to all users who purchased products online in the past 12 months, while those who bought e-books during the same period will receive a 5,000 won voucher exclusively for e-book purchases.Details such as voucher expiration dates are available in the notice posted on the company's website.The announcement comes after a ransomware attack on June 9 disabled the company’s app and website. Yes24 restored major functions such as book, album, DVD, stationery and gift purchases on June 13.Ransomware attacks encrypt data on a computer or server and demand payment in exchange for recovery.Yes24 has more than 20 million registered users, according to the company.BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [ [email protected]