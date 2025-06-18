Yes24 to offer 5,000 won vouchers over ransomware attack
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 14:25
Yes24, one of Korea’s largest online bookstores, will offer compensation to millions of customers after a ransomware attack earlier this month paralyzed its platform and disrupted service for several days.
The company announced on Tuesday that it would distribute 5,000 won ($3.60) vouchers to all users who made online purchases in the past year, which can be used to purchase books, albums and tickets for performances and shows, according to a statement posted on its website.
Yes24 will also provide a free shipping coupon to all users who purchased products online in the past 12 months, while those who bought e-books during the same period will receive a 5,000 won voucher exclusively for e-book purchases.
Details such as voucher expiration dates are available in the notice posted on the company's website.
The announcement comes after a ransomware attack on June 9 disabled the company’s app and website. Yes24 restored major functions such as book, album, DVD, stationery and gift purchases on June 13.
Ransomware attacks encrypt data on a computer or server and demand payment in exchange for recovery.
Yes24 has more than 20 million registered users, according to the company.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
