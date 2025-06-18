 The prosecution… has changed…
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 20:00
 
 
The Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office, which has reopened the investigation into former First Lady Kim Keon Hee’s alleged involvement in stock manipulation, has uncovered new circumstantial evidence suggesting potential wrongdoing. The finding stands in stark contrast to the previous administration’s decision to clear her of all charges after a four-year probe. Critics, including members of the Democratic Party, argue that senior prosecutors under the previous administration may have gone easy on the case to avoid confronting powerful figures. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
